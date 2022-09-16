Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

An officer for the receiver of the bankrupt Ohio Valley University’s campuses says he has a hard drive containing the transcripts that had allegedly been either deleted or removed from the closed school’s server.

Mike Kain, the officer of North Carolina-based ABTV Receivership Services, said there are also paper copies.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

