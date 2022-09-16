An officer for the receiver of the bankrupt Ohio Valley University’s campuses says he has a hard drive containing the transcripts that had allegedly been either deleted or removed from the closed school’s server.
Mike Kain, the officer of North Carolina-based ABTV Receivership Services, said there are also paper copies.
“We have determined that the transcripts exist,” Kain said. “They have not been stolen, the system has not been hacked. I mean all those rumors, I don’t know where they’re coming from. But there is no need for us to hold onto the transcripts and we are moving to get them in the right hands so they can be handled and transcripts can be issued to the students.”
The controversy was ignited when Wes Crum, vice president for academic affairs for the school up until its December 2021 decision to close, posted about the transcripts’ seeming disappearance on Facebook.
The shuttered private Christian university’s campuses are in Wood County. Kain said certain individuals or entities whom the university owes money filed in Wood Circuit Court for ABTV to take control of certain assets. Those include the campuses.
Kain said ABTV is asking the Circuit Court to allow him to turn the transcripts over to the appropriate party, whether that be a group of former university leaders called the “windup committee,” the bankruptcy trustee attorney or another entity.
“I expect that this will be resolved quickly — days or weeks rather than months,” Kain said. “I mean, it’s underway.”
He and Robert Moore, former chairman of the university’s board and a windup committee member, visited one of the campuses Thursday with someone Kain called an IT contractor.
Moore told the Gazette-Mail the server is “fully intact and operational, it is and has been disconnected from any internet access, so it was never hacked.”
Moore said hacking it would require physically breaking into campus. He said he and the other campus visitors didn’t check the server itself, but the IT person did find the transcripts file on an external hard drive.
In fact, Moore said Thursday there are three backup hard drives in the receiver’s possession.
Katharine Davis, who graduated from Ohio Valley a few years ago, has been working with former students who are trying to get their transcripts, and she’s trying to get an extra copy of her own. She said she’s heard an IT person has a backup of the transcripts.
When the Gazette-Mail spoke to Moore again Friday about what Davis said, Moore said that’s one of the three hard drives he was referencing Thursday, and it’s in the hands of a different IT person than the one who visited campus with he and Kain.
“The receivership knows he has it and talks to him, so there’s no secrets there, they know it and they’re in communication,” Moore said.
Kain said, “I’m not going to get into talking about where other copies exist and where they might be held. Again, I know I’ve got a copy. There are too many voices going around saying what does exist and what doesn’t exist and I don’t want to contribute to that.”
Moore said this second IT person reconstructed the server last fall, after an electrical storm took it out previously. Fall of 2021 is when the Gazette-Mail revealed Ohio Valley’s issues fulfilling transcript requests. That ended up being the school’s last academic year.
Dan Casto, an Ohio Valley alum who served as associate general counsel for the online American Public University System, said he’s concerned about the records situation.
“All of this information is on unprotected hard drives, multiple copies floating around,” said Casto, who also currently chairs the board of the Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia, a charter school.
“There is a possibility of a strong class action lawsuit against this particular receiver company due to their negligence,” he said, referencing the handling of these records and the time it’s taking to provide them to students.
Davis was critical of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, or HEPC, which oversees the state’s four-year colleges.
“I still do not believe that they are unable to help,” she said.
Casto was even more critical.
“The West Virginia HEPC has failed as a regulatory body and our state Legislature needs to look at reforming them and likely replacing the board members and the chancellor if this is the way they’re going to regulate and protect our students,” Casto said. “And this is coming from a Republican, by the way.”
In the last two weeks — as controversy swirled over former students not getting transcripts and over whether the records were gone for good — the HEPC sent media a statement that didn’t mention that its own board annually reauthorized Ohio Valley to grant degrees in West Virginia for years.
The HEPC mostly deals with public universities, but it makes this authorization decision for private institutions, too. Shortly before Ohio Valley announced it would close, the HEPC board had planned to possibly vote on yanking the authorization, but the entity was mostly quiet on Ohio Valley in previous months and years.
“If true, this is a tragic situation for the former students and alumni of Ohio Valley University,” the HEPC statement to media in the past couple weeks said. “OVU was a private institution that operated in the state of West Virginia and was entirely and independently responsible for protecting student records. As a state agency, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s role is limited when it comes to private institutions, though we have worked over the past several months to support the students and alumni of OVU whenever possible.”
The HEPC didn’t respond to requests for comments this week. The HEPC did provide the Gazette-Mail a more extensive response last week, saying, in part, that its “staff have worked to support former OVU students by connecting them with resources, helping as possible with transfer issues and routing them to former OVU staff members with transcript questions.”
The HEPC also said it “has never had access to OVU’s student records, though staff did make attempts to help them when server issues were brought to our attention last year.”