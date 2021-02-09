A government watchdog office reported Tuesday that a West Virginia college oversight and policy agency paid a former chancellor six figures for work, after he retired, that the agency couldn't prove he actually did.
The state Legislative Auditor's Office wrote that "beyond having the former Chancellor on a retainer of sorts ready to share his expertise, it is unclear what, if any, benefit was received as a result of this contract, as HEPC [the Higher Education Policy Commission] is unable to provide any work product or results generated during the contract."
In 2019, the Gazette-Mail reported the Commission, which oversees four-year colleges, paid former chancellor Paul Hill about $170,000 over roughly six months for a “sabbatical." The chancellor is the top statewide higher education administrator.
But the new report from the Legislative Auditor's Office concludes the Commission paid Hill even more than the newspaper reported and that the payments were illegal.
The report also suggests that a $1,700 travel reimbursement Hill received, even after the allegedly invalid sabbatical period ended, may have violated state ethics laws.
"Ultimately, the HEPC did state to us that the travel in question there was related to work for the HEPC -- it just fell outside of the time frame of the contract," said Justin Robinson, director of the Post Audit Division of the Legislative Auditor's Office.
Michael Farrell, chairman of the Commission's board, wrote in response to the new report that "we recognize that the former Chancellor's employment should have been extended through a different process."
Farrell previously said that a couple of the major purposes for continuing to pay Hill ended up being unnecessary.
The Legislative Auditor's Office report says the Commission paid almost $250,000 for Hill's sabbatical contract, which ran from July 2018 through early 2019.
The office included some payments in its total that the Gazette-Mail didn't, including the amount the Commission had to pay the federal government for social security withholding payments.
In response to Gazette-Mail questions about the discrepancy, Robinson said some money was mistakenly included in the report total. The actual amount was $206,000, he said. Robinson said a corrected report would be released later Tuesday.
The report concludes the Commission doesn't have the power to grant sabbaticals because, while it oversees and sets policies for colleges, it is not itself a college. State law reserves sabbaticals to "faculty" to "engage in graduate study, research or other activities calculated to improve teaching,” the report notes. Hill was not teaching.
The law also says faculty must repay the higher education institution their sabbatical pay if they don't return post-sabbatical to serve for at least another year. Hill did not return.
Since the report concluded this wasn't a sabbatical, it goes on to conclude that Hill, under the Commission's own written policy, should have been considered a temporary employee.
That means his benefits should not have continued during the alleged sabbatical. The report says the Commission "expended nearly $40,000 for employee benefits Dr. Hill was ineligible to receive during the six-month contract."
Furthermore, the report says Hill probably should have been considered a consultant.
That means the Commission should have sought bids from multiple people to see if anyone could do the work better than Hill, the report says.
Farrell's written response was released Tuesday alongside the report. Farrell wrote that the Legislative Auditor's Office "staff have closely reviewed the contract provisions and methodology for employing Chancellor Hill and identified possible deficiencies and noncompliance with regulations."
"We will consult with legal counsel with regard to additional action we may need to take," he wrote.
Additional actions the report suggests include discussing with lawyers whether to seek reimbursement from Hill for roughly $40,000 for "the ineligible annual and sick leave, PEIA health insurance, and HEPC matched retirement benefits," plus the travel expense.
2 chancellors, 2 commissions
The report opines that the Commission hired Hill for a so-called sabbatical in order to avoid breaking a state law that suggests the Commission can only have one chancellor, not two.
The report doesn’t back this opinion up with any quotes from Commission board members at the time.
Robinson said "we're not really strong on that assertion ... we just really can't ascertain why the HEPC crafted the contract the way they did, and we just thought, potentially, they were running the risk of being seen as employing two chancellors."
There was somewhat of a dual chancellor situation.
The summer of 2018, when Hill left the chancellor position only to start this alleged sabbatical, was an odd time for the Commission.
West Virginia University President Gordon Gee and Gov. Jim Justice had formed a task force -- the Blue Ribbon Commission on Four-Year Higher Education -- whose purpose was, at least partly, to examine “the role and value” of the Commission.
That task force ended up being a threat to the existence of the Commission, or at least a threat to it retaining any higher education regulatory powers.
Before the Blue Ribbon Commission’s creation, the staff of the Higher Education Policy Commission, under then-Chancellor Hill and at the request of state lawmakers, had developed a draft college funding formula that likely would have harmed WVU’s funding while benefiting other colleges.
Six of the nine members of the Higher Education Policy Commission’s board at that time had connections to WVU, as either alumni or former WVU Board of Governors members.
Gee urged the Higher Education Policy Commission board members to hire the president of the WVU Institute of Technology to be the new chancellor, replacing Hill.
In July 2018, the board complied in a near-unanimous vote, despite other public college presidents decrying the conflict of interest.
That hire itself was questioned. State law says the chancellor must be “free of institutional or regional biases” and be selected through a “nationwide search,” but Farrell said the new chancellor was an “interim” so that law didn’t apply.
At that same July 2018 meeting, the board also voted, with no objections, to hire Hill for the alleged sabbatical.
Farrell said Hill would “perform services for the [Higher Education Policy Commission] as requested, with him reporting to me,” and Hill would also support the work of the new Blue Ribbon Commission.
The Blue Ribbon Commission then embarked on a series of sometimes contentious public meetings. Farrell and Gee were on the Blue Ribbon Commission together, and Gee was a harsh critic of Farrell’s Higher Education Policy Commission.
Multiple Blue Ribbon Commission members were discussing replacing or changing the Higher Education Policy Commission into primarily a service agency with less oversight of colleges. Farrell, despite earlier supporting Gee’s recommended chancellor, defended the Higher Education Policy Commission against Gee.
It was in mounting this defense that Farrell said he used the advice of former chancellor Hill, who was then on his sabbatical. Hill also provided information for a 19-page report from one of the Blue Ribbon Commission’s subcommittees, Farrell said.
Farrell also said Hill was supposed to help with the transition to the new, Gee-backed “interim” chancellor, but Farrell said that chancellor ended up having no issues that required speaking with Hill.
Hill was also, Farrell said, supposed to help with the complex college funding formula issue, but state lawmakers ended up dropping their push toward that.
Eventually, the Blue Ribbon Commission faded away without issuing a final report, while the other Commission survives to this day. Last year, its regulatory power was further reduced, but to a lesser extent than what Gee supported.
As for documentation of anything Hill did after his sabbatical began, all the Higher Education Policy Commission provided the Gazette-Mail was two travel reimbursement sheets for trips regarding a research program Hill was involved with.
The Legislative Auditor’s Office report similarly says the Commission “was unable to provide any documentary evidence of Dr. Hill’s work, since it was neither written nor recorded, as it was received solely by Chairman Farrell verbally.”