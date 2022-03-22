Monday brought yet another significant bump in the now nearly 6-year-long road to rebuilding three Nicholas County schools abandoned after the June 2016 flood.
The Nicholas Board of Education rejected bids to rebuild Richwood Middle and High schools after the lowest bid came in roughly $17 million higher — over 50% more — than the previous, $30 million estimate.
And that estimate had included non-construction costs like architect fees. Construction and construction contingency alone was only supposed to cost $24 million, yet the low bid from Paramount Builders for just construction came in at nearly $47 million — roughly double. The two other bidders said they could do the work for $49 million or $50 million.
In a statement, the county school system blamed the higher-than-projected bids on "the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain shortages, record-setting inflation levels, and the market volatility surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict."
Last year, the Fayette County school system's Meadow Bridge school project saw its lowest bid come in at $24 million, despite a $17 million estimate.
The school system hasn't yet solicited bids from companies to build the Glade Creek Business Park school complex, near Summersville. There, the board intends to rebuild Summersville Middle into a planned complex that would also consolidate two schools that didn't close after the flood: Nicholas County High and the Craigsville vocational school.
But a county school system document says that “as a result of this bidding process, the Board can project that the Glade Creek project bid will likely be” nearly $23 million over the previous estimate. And that document says the combined $39 million expected overage for both the Richwood and Glade Creek projects doesn't include possibly significantly increased non-construction “soft costs.”
Now, the Nicholas school system is saying it's analyzing how to cut costs for both the Richwood and Glade Creek projects.
The bid rejection and possible school redesigns could mean students of the three schools that were razed after the June 2016 flood — Richwood Middle, Richwood High and Summersville Middle — could spend even longer in trailer classrooms and have less to look forward to when the new schools actually open.
The Summersville Middle students are in trailers, and the Richwood kids are divided between trailers and the formerly vacated Beaver Elementary, about 20 minutes outside of Richwood.
Roy Moose, who said he was the one Nicholas school board member to vote against rejecting the bids, said the design re-evaluation "will require a scope of work change which will have to go before the state for approval and FEMA [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] for approval and will delay the project who knows — will delay both projects even further. And this is the sixth year."
Moose taught at Richwood High for over 35 years.
He stressed he was only speaking for himself and not for the full board. He said he supported accepting the lowest bid because "I anticipate any future bids to be even more, and I also realized that if we accepted that bid the contractor would have to abide by it under all circumstances, so even if it goes up."
Melissa Adkins, who holds several titles in the Nicholas school system, wrote in an email that the new Richwood schools were previously projected to open in December 2023, and the Glade Creek schools in October 2024.
"The new milestones are currently being developed," she wrote.
Unequal budgets
“The fairest approach is to reduce both schools to WVBOE 6200 standards as best possible,” Adkins wrote in the email. Nicholas school officials didn't provide an interview Tuesday.
Adkins was referencing West Virginia Board of Education Policy 6200, which sets the minimum statewide requirements for public school construction.
“The mediated agreement sets out requirements for both schools,” Adkins wrote. “If the Board had accepted the Richwood bid, according to the architect, we would not be able to build the schools in Glade Creek. We would not be able to meet the mediated agreement for the Glade Creek Project.”
After the June 2016 flood damaged Summersville Middle, Richwood Middle and Richwood High, the Nicholas school board originally planned to use the more than $100 million in expected Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to rebuild no schools in Richwood.
Instead, the board planned to consolidate it all at the Glade Creek park.
Gov. Jim Justice objected over that treatment of Richwood, which lost more schools than the Summersville area, and West Virginia Board of Education members, most of whom Justice had appointed, shot that plan down.
The Nicholas school board sued, the state school board won, but both sides came to an out-of-court "mediated" agreement in 2018.
That, current agreement included two consolidation construction projects: one still at Glade Creek including Summersville Middle, Nicholas County High and the Craigsville vocational school, and one newly in Richwood. The Richwood project is to combine Richwood Middle and Richwood High with the still-operating Cherry River Elementary by enlarging it.
But some Richwood residents still objected to the fact the Nicholas school system only budgeted $30 million for the Richwood project, compared to over $147 million for the Glade Creek project near Summersville.
Instead of the Nicholas school system cutting expenses for either project, the governor could call the Legislature into special session to increase state matching funds for the federal dollars.
Dana Womack, the state School Building Authority's architectural services director, provided the Gazette-Mail an email that Authority Executive Director David Roach sent the Nicholas school system when it asked about more possible funding.
"FEMA – This is a fixed cost project that was outlined through the 428 Agreement. State – No state funding dedicated or available. Other funding – No known funding available," Roach wrote in that email last week.
“Though I am disappointed that we were forced to reject this bid," Nicholas schools Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick said in a written statement, "I am committed to rebidding this project as quickly as possible.”