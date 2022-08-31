Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

State Sen. Patricia Rucker, a prominent advocate for charter schools and public school alternatives such as homeschooling, announced Wednesday she is challenging Senate President Craig Blair for his position.

Senators themselves pick their president, so Rucker's victory will depend on support from her colleagues.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

