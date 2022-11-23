Sen. Patricia Rucker is no longer challenging Sen. Craig Blair for his position as West Virginia Senate president, Rucker announced Tuesday.
State senators pick their president themselves, so Rucker’s victory depended on support from her colleagues.
“At the time of my announcement to run, I believed that I had the votes needed to win,” Rucker, R-Jefferson, wrote on her website. “Today, Nov. 22, I no longer believe that to be true.”
She said she still wants to be president, and quoted from a past news release on her run.
“I believe that the people of our state expect more from a super majority Republican led legislature, and so do I,” she wrote back then. “We are now at an inflection point where the momentum is stalling. We are squandering our opportunities. In the recent special session we literally got nothing done. No tax relief. No right to life legislation. No nothing.”
After that July special legislative session, the Legislature reconvened in September and passed a near-total abortion ban.
The Legislature hasn’t yet cut income or personal property taxes. The legislative chambers were disagreeing with Republican Gov. Jim Justice, and with each other, over which taxes to cut, and how.
The November ballot box failure of the Legislature’s proposed constitutional Amendment 2 means state lawmakers remain largely forbidden from cutting many property taxes.
On Aug. 31, Rucker announced she was challenging Blair, R-Berkeley, for his Senate president role, and Blair announced later that day that he was removing her from leading the Senate Education Committee.
Neither has said his or her decision then was in retaliation for the other’s move. Blair said on Aug. 31 that he wanted to shift focus to supporting public schools, and he appointed public school teacher Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, as the new Senate Education chairwoman.
That switch came after years of Blair, Rucker and other Republicans pushing charter schools and nonpublic school vouchers that, because the state’s public school funding formula is largely based on enrollment, diminish funding for public school systems.
In mid-September, Blair named Rucker chairwoman of his chamber’s new Select Committee on Alternative Educational Opportunities.
The Republican-dominated Legislature passed charter and voucher laws in the past two years under Blair’s leadership as Senate president and Rucker’s leadership of Senate Education.