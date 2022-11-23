Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sen. Patricia Rucker is no longer challenging Sen. Craig Blair for his position as West Virginia Senate president, Rucker announced Tuesday.

State senators pick their president themselves, so Rucker’s victory depended on support from her colleagues. 

