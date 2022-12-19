Geology students at West Virginia University are getting access to industry-standard tools thanks to a donation from S&P Global announced on Monday.
The company donated 25 licenses for advanced geological interpretation computer software that will be used by students and faculty of the Eberly College Department of Geology and Geography, according to a news release from the West Virginia University Foundation. The software has a retail value of nearly $2.7 million.
S&P Global is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, according to the company’s website.
The Kingdom software suite is used for research, as well as a graduate-level course focused on 3D seismic interpretation, according to the release. Petra is used for thesis and dissertation research projects and in two courses — Geology 479, a course for advanced undergraduate and beginning graduate students focused on subsurface exploration, and Geology 575, a course that engages students in the American Association of Petroleum Geologists’ Imperial Barrel Award competition.
The Imperial Barrel Award is a global geoscience contest that challenges graduate student teams to analyze and interpret real-world subsurface data. Participants must determine the best investment for energy production and pitch their recommendation to industry representatives, according to the release.
“In order to be competitive in the job market, students need to know how to use geophysical tools to read the rocks below the earth’s surface,” said Jaime Toro, professor and associate chair for geology. “This is particularly important now that we are looking for ways to prevent CO2 from entering the atmosphere and to produce energy sustainably from geothermal or other sources.”
Tobi Ore is a graduate teaching assistant pursuing a doctorate in geophysics and has used Kingdom and Petra in his coursework and for his dissertation research. His area of study focuses on using machine learning to interpret subsurface geology for energy exploration purposes.
“Access to these tools is very handy for any geologist or geophysicist, and geoscientists in general,” Ore said. “Having access to these tools has prepared me in the sense that this is literally the same software they use in the industry. Having a head start on how to use this software has positioned me to get off on the right foot when I get into the industry.”
Each year, S&P Global donates engineering and geoscience products to educational institutions worldwide, according to the company’s website.
This gift was made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the university.