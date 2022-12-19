Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVU graduate student Tobi Ore uses S&P Global’s Petra software for regional well correlation. S&P Global recently donated nearly $2.7 million in geoscience technology resources to WVU.

 Courtesy photo

Geology students at West Virginia University are getting access to industry-standard tools thanks to a donation from S&P Global announced on Monday.

The company donated 25 licenses for advanced geological interpretation computer software that will be used by students and faculty of the Eberly College Department of Geology and Geography, according to a news release from the West Virginia University Foundation. The software has a retail value of nearly $2.7 million.

