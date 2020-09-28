Kanawha County Schools has announced the SAT Exam scheduled at Nitro High School for Oct. 3 had been canceled. Students or parents who registered for the test should check the email they used to register for the exam for information from CollegeBoard about rescheduling or obtaining a refund for the exam.
Contact CollegeBoard Customer Service at 866-756-7346 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. KCS students who used a voucher to sign up for this exam will need to contact the customer service number above to reschedule.
For more information, visit https://collegeboard.tfaforms.net/66.