An election about three months from now will determine the majority on the Kanawha County Board of Education.
Three incumbents’ four-year terms are expiring: Becky Jordon, Ryan White and Tracy White (no relation). All three have filed for re-election.
Three challengers have filed so far. The deadline is Saturday. County Clerk Vera McCormick said her offices are open from 9 a.m. to noon that day, but candidates can also mail in their filings if postmarked by 11:59 p.m.
One challenger, Mila Knoll, has been advocating since at least September to overturn the school board’s mask requirement. The election’s winners won’t take office until July 1.
She didn’t return requests for comment Thursday.
Another challenger, Harry C. Bruner Jr., has run for the state Supreme Court, the U.S. Senate and a Kanawha magistrate seat, but has failed to win each time. He said he’s been an attorney for more than 40 years.
“Literacy, penmanship, fundamentals, and, again, we go back to metrics measuring performance,” Bruner said of his priorities. He said he also wants to focus on student attendance.
Asked for his stance on the mask mandate, he said “masks don’t do very much, I would leave it up to the parent.”
In a 2011 op-ed, he defended keeping the Stonewall Jackson statue on the state Capitol grounds, praising Jackson’s work ethic. The statue is still there.
In 2020, the incumbents voted to remove that Confederate general’s name from a 42% Black school, after the surrounding community pushed for that change. Bruner said that, had he been on the board then, he would’ve “deferred to the wishes of the community.”
A third challenger, Rose Lowther-Berman, newly appeared on the Secretary of State’s website Thursday afternoon. The Gazette-Mail was unable to reach her.
More than a mask debate
Whoever wins will continue, or begin, leading what remains the state’s most populous school district, despite continued enrollment decline.
School boards each have five members who run without party labels and are elected during primary elections. So this May 10 election for three seats will set the majority on Kanawha’s board.
While COVID-19 is what most reliably brings residents to board meetings — to protest the mask requirement — the pandemic hasn’t been the only systemic issue facing the school district over the past four years.
The district currently faces a federal class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of children who need behavior supports and have faced disciplinary removals from classrooms. That case alleges Kanawha “has no functioning system for identifying children with disabilities who need behavior supports and providing effective supports to them.”
The school system is also beset by lawsuits from Holz Elementary and Horace Mann Middle parents over alleged video recordings of their special education children being physically and emotionally abused by teachers and aides. Criminal cases against those employees are ongoing.
While Kanawha still has roughly 24,320 students, it has lost 1,370 students over the past four years. The state largely bases public school funding on enrollment.
Board members’ vote last year to close Cedar Grove Middle was just one move in their decade-long plan to reduce the county’s nearly 70 public schools to about 60.
Further threatening the district’s enrollment, and by extension its funding, is Republican state lawmakers’ new funding mechanisms for non-public or privately run schools.
One of West Virginia’s first charter schools is planning to open in Nitro, two more are planning to open online and a new, statewide non-public school vouchers program gives parents money to homeschool their children or put them in private schools.
A court ruling is, at least temporarily, blocking the charters from opening, and a suit was filed last week against the “Hope Scholarship” voucher program. But if judges don’t ultimately reject the laws that support these non-public school routes, county school systems will have to compete more with them for students.
And as board members oversee continued heating, ventilation and air conditioning system installations funded by a past property tax increase, they must decide whether to propose re-extending the current excess levy property tax rates that support the school system.
While voters will, in a future election, get to directly approve or disapprove these rates, a majority of board members must first agree to put a proposed taxation level on a ballot for them.
Byzantine districts
Even though voters from any part of the county can vote for any school board candidate, state law says no more than two people elected from the same “magisterial district” can serve on a school board simultaneously.
There are four of these districts, which may sound like there should be eight board seats, but there are only five. So it’s possible for a magisterial district to have two, one or zero residents on the board.
This complexity can affect candidates’ chances of winning. Victory could be as simple as being among the top three vote-getters, but the magisterial district limit could come into play.
Two Kanawha board members whose terms aren’t expiring already take up one of the possible two seats from each of their magisterial districts. Those are Ric Cavender, who was elected from District 1, and Jim Crawford, who was elected from District 3.
So if someone living in District 1 files to run, they at least must earn more votes than Ryan White, who lives in District 1. District 1 covers the downtown, East End and Kanawha City areas of Charleston and much of eastern and southern Kanawha, including the communities around Riverside High.
If someone files from District 3, they at minimum have to earn more votes than Tracy White. District 3 encompasses Cross Lanes, Nitro and St. Albans,
Jordon, Bruner and Knoll all live in District 2, but since no current board members other than Jordon live there, two of those three candidates could win. District 2 includes much of South Hills, Fort Hill, South Charleston and Dunbar.
No current board members live in District 4, so two of its residents could win. Lowther-Berman has filed to run from there. It includes Charleston’s West Side plus Sissonville, Pinch, Elkview, Clendenin and most of the rest of northern Kanawha.