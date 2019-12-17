SBA funds Meadow Bridge school consolidation, denies Kanawha City and other projects

Students in two Fayette County schools should in the coming years be gathered under a new roof, as the state School Building Authority agreed Tuesday to fund a new, consolidated school in Meadow Bridge.
SBA board members also agreed to help pay to expand part of Marion County’s East Dale Elementary, to put its kids under one roof, and to renovate some Harrison County schools, closing one school and reconfiguring others.
But 23 other counties had their funding requests denied, including Kanawha, where school officials had asked for $5.5 million to extensively renovate, add four classrooms and eliminate three trailer classrooms at Kanawha City Elementary.
Also shot down were Raleigh County’s request for a new Stratton Elementary, Roane County’s request to build a new Spencer Middle School onto Roane County High, and Mercer County’s request to build a new school to consolidate Bluewell and Brushfork elementaries.
Multiple other counties asked for help with things like roof and heating, ventilation and air conditioning renovations and replacements.
The SBA board made these annual “needs” grant funding decisions at a meeting Tuesday. SBA staff members had recommended the Fayette, Marion and Harrison projects, as SBA board members learned Monday.
In all, 26 county school boards requested about $130 million from the SBA for school renovation and construction projects in this year’s needs grant cycle. But the SBA only gave out $27.9 million for new projects Tuesday. They hope to have more money available in March.
Below are the projects the board approved Tuesday.
Fayette: Requested $20 million, with the county providing no funds, to combine Fayette County’s Meadow Bridge Elementary, which has students up to sixth grade, and Meadow Bridge High, which has seventh through 12th grades, into one new school.
“The age and overall condition of both facilities is one of the worst that the staff has evaluated in the last few years,” the staff notes say. “The age and overall condition of this facility warrant immediate replacement.”
Harrison: Requested $6.1 million, with the county providing $2 million, for expanding and extensively renovating United High to turn it into Gore Elementary.
If approved, Adamston and Wilsonburg elementary students are planned to move into the new Gore Elementary. Wilsonburg’s current building would close and Adamston’s current building would be “reconfigured” to become United High, under the plan.
Marion: Requested $1.6 million, with the county providing $1.6 million, to add eight classrooms to East Dale Elementary. This would allow for closing a building called the Meadowdale Annex, which is technically part of the same school but houses prekindergarteners and kindergarteners a half-mile from the main school.
“The septic system that serves the Meadowdale Annex has malfunctioned, and there is a noticeably strong odor around the school,” staff comments say. The annex also has three trailer classrooms that would be eliminated.