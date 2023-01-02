Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia residents looking to attend college soon may find financial assistance through the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. 

The Charleston-based organization is accepting applications now through Feb. 1 for $1.5 million in scholarships available for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year.  

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

