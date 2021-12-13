The West Virginia School Building Authority’s board voted Monday to distribute funds for five school construction, consolidation and renovation projects.
The funding clears the way for Kanawha County’s Cedar Grove Middle School to close. The building includes elementary students, and it will be extensively renovated to be just for them.
McDowell County also received funding, to consolidate three elementaries into one new school. Lincoln County is getting a new Duval prekindergarten- to 8th-grade school, replacing one closed over safety concerns earlier this year. This funding also will allow Lincoln to close Midway Elementary.
Cabell County isn’t consolidating; it received funds to replace the existing Meadows Elementary. And a Taylor County school is getting a roof replacement.
“We’re very happy,” Kanawha schools Superintendent Tom Williams said. “The SBA has a huge responsibility to spend the money wisely, and I just am very appreciative of the fact that they chose us.”
He said the Cedar Grove Middle students will be in DuPont Middle in the fall.
In all, 26 counties requested nearly $163 million. But Jordan Kirk, the authority’s chief financial officer, revealed Monday that only about $60 million was available.
Kirk said authority executive director David Roach’s estimate last month of $80 million to $90 million was based on Kirk’s own use of a report from last fiscal year. Kirk said he found, on further investigation, that the amount would be less.
Subtract from that $60 million the $17.6 million already promised to other counties from previous board pledges to fund their projects over multiple years, and board members only had about $42.4 million to disburse.
The board voted Monday, without much discussion and no dissenting votes, to fund Roach’s top four recommended projects: Lincoln, McDowell, Cabell and Kanawha. Board members also approved Roach’s recommendation to fund the project in Taylor County, which ranked 18th but was significantly less expensive than higher-ranking counties.
“We had just enough money to slide this one in,” Ben Ashley, the authority’s architectural services director, said of Taylor County.
Even though the board granted funding to just about a fifth of the counties that requested it, it still had to promise $17.5 million from next fiscal year to fulfill Lincoln and McDowell’s requests.
Also Monday, Roach announced that Ashley is leaving his position. Ashley, who said he’ll step down at the end of this month, said he’s worked for the authority for 11 years. He’s been the architectural services director since June.
The following are the projects the board members chose and rejected:
- Berkeley: Rejected the $3 million it requested, to be added to $3 million in local funds, for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning renovations and a partial roof replacement at Hedgesville High.
- Braxton: Rejected the $2 million it requested, to complement $507,000 in local funds, to replace the roof at Braxton County High School.
- Cabell: Approved the $10 million it requested, to go with $7 million in local funds, for a new Meadows Elementary.
- Calhoun: Rejected the $5.2 million it requested, to be added to $100,000 in local funds, to replace the roof and HVAC system at Calhoun County Middle/High.
- Fayette: Rejected the $9.4 million it requested, to complement $6 million in local funds, for a new school to consolidate Ansted Elementary and Divide Elementary.
- Gilmer: Rejected the $674,000 it requested, to go with $642,000 in local funds, for renovations to Gilmer County High.
- Grant: Rejected the $3.2 million it requested, to be added to $1 million in local funds, to replace the roof and HVAC system at Petersburg Elementary.
- Kanawha: Approved the $8.5 million it requested, to complement $3.3 million in local funds, to renovate the Cedar Grove Elementary and Middle School building, demolish the single-story portions, close the middle school and move the middle-schoolers to DuPont Middle.
- Lewis: Rejected the $256,000 it requested, to match that amount in local funds, to add “safe-school entrances” at Peterson-Central Elementary and Roanoke Elementary.
- Lincoln: Approved the $24.7 million it requested, to go with $3 million in local funds, for a new Duval pre-K to 8th.
- Marion: Rejected the $735,000 it requested, to be added to $245,000 in local funds, for additions and renovations at East Dale Elementary.
- McDowell: Approved the $15 million it requested, to complement $3.7 million in local funds, for a new school to consolidate Fall River, Kimball and Welch elementaries.
- Mingo: Rejected the $923,000 it requested, to go with $200,000 in local funds, for a full roof replacement at Lenore pre-K- to 8th-grade school.
- Monongalia: Rejected the $1.7 million it requested, to match that amount in local funds, to add a more secure entrance and three classrooms for gaming, robotics and pre-engineering programs to the Monongalia County Technical Education Center.
- Monroe: Rejected the $1.1 million it requested, to be added to $700,000 in local funds, to expand the cafeteria and add a more secure entrance at Mountain View Elementary and Middle School.
- Morgan: Rejected the $2.5 million it requested, to complement $273,000 in local funds, for HVAC renovations at Widmyer Elementary.
- Pleasants: Rejected the $1.9 million it requested, to go with $338,000 in local funds, for ceiling, electrical, lighting and sprinkler system replacements and upgrades at Pleasants County Middle and adding freezers and refrigerators at Pleasants County Middle and St. Marys Elementary.
- Pocahontas: Rejected the $7.6 million it requested, to be added to $906,000 in local funds, for various HVAC, electrical, window, door, roof and sprinkler system upgrades at Hillsboro Elementary, Marlinton Elementary, Marlinton Middle and Pocahontas County High.
- Preston: Rejected the $144,000 it requested, to match that amount from a loan, for a more secure entrance at Preston County High.
- Randolph: Rejected the $5.1 million it requested, to complement $100,000 in local funds, to add a more secure entrance, a new sprinkler system and space for HVAC, welding and plumbing classes at the Randolph County Technical Center.
- Ritchie: Rejected the $10.5 million it requested, to match that much in local funds, for new Harrisville and Creed Collins elementaries.
- Taylor: Approved the $820,000 it requested, to go with $363,000 in local funds, for roof replacement at Grafton High.
- Tucker: Rejected the $907,000 it requested, to be added to $50,000 in local funds, for exterior door repair and replacement, including frames and electronic locking systems, at Davis Thomas Elementary Middle and Tucker County High.
- Upshur: Rejected the $21 million it requested, to complement $49 million from a 2022 Upshur residents bond vote that may or may not succeed, for a new Buckhannon-Upshur High School.
- Wayne: Rejected the $21 million it requested, to go with $3 million in local funds, to renovate Buffalo Middle into a pre-K- to 8th-grade school to close Buffalo Elementary.
- Webster: Rejected the $5 million it requested, to be added to $100,000 in local funds, for a new main office, a more secure entrance, an auxiliary gymnasium and exterior renovations at Webster County High.