The state School Building Authority's board voted Monday to distribute funding for five school construction, consolidation and renovation projects across the state. The following are the projects the board members chose and rejected:
Berkeley: Rejected the $3 million it requested, to be added to $3 million in local funds, for heating, ventilation and air conditioning renovations and a partial roof replacement at Hedgesville High.
Braxton: Rejected the $2 million it requested, to complement $507,000 in local funds, to replace the roof at Braxton County High.
Cabell: Approved the $10 million it requested, to go with $7 million in local funds, for a new Meadows Elementary.
Calhoun: Rejected the $5.2 million it requested, to be added to $100,000 in local funds, to replace the roof and HVAC system at Calhoun County Middle/High.
Fayette: Rejected the $9.4 million it requested, to complement $6 million in local funds, for a new school to consolidate Ansted Elementary and Divide Elementary.
Gilmer: Rejected the $674,000 it requested, to go with $642,000 in local funds, for renovations to Gilmer County High.
Grant: Rejected the $3.2 million it requested, to be added to $1 million in local funds, to replace the roof and HVAC system at Petersburg Elementary.
Kanawha: Approved the $8.5 million it requested, to complement $3.3 million in local funds, to renovate the Cedar Grove Elementary and Middle School building, demolish the single-story portions, close the middle school and move the middle schoolers to DuPont Middle.
Lewis: Rejected the $256,000 it requested, to match that amount in local funds, to add “safe-school entrances” at Peterson-Central Elementary and Roanoke Elementary.
Lincoln: Approved the $24.7 million it requested, to go with $3 million in local funds, for a new Duval prekindergarten-8th grade school.
Marion: Rejected the $735,000 it requested, to be added to $245,000 in local funds, for additions and renovations at East Dale Elementary.
McDowell: Approved the $15 million it requested, to complement $3.7 million in local funds, for a new school to consolidate Fall River, Kimball and Welch elementaries.
Mingo: Rejected the $923,000 it requested, to go with $200,000 in local funds, for a full roof replacement at Lenore prekindergarten-8th grade school.
Monongalia: Rejected the $1.7 million it requested, to match that amount in local funds, to add a more secure entrance and three classrooms for gaming, robotics and pre-engineering programs to the Monongalia County Technical Education Center.
Monroe: Rejected the $1.1 million it requested, to be added to $700,000 in local funds, to expand the cafeteria and add a more secure entrance at Mountain View Elementary and Middle School.
Morgan: Rejected the $2.5 million it requested, to complement $273,000 in local funds, for HVAC renovations at Widmyer Elementary.
Pleasants: Rejected the $1.9 million it requested, to go with $338,000 in local funds, for ceiling, electrical, lighting and sprinkler system replacements and upgrades at Pleasants County Middle and adding freezers and refrigerators at Pleasants County Middle and St. Marys Elementary.
Pocahontas: Rejected the $7.6 million it requested, to be added to $906,000 in local funds, for various HVAC, electrical, window, door, roof and sprinkler system upgrades at Hillsboro Elementary, Marlinton Elementary, Marlinton Middle and Pocahontas County High.
Preston: Rejected the $144,000 it requested, to match that amount from a loan, for a more secure entrance at Preston County High.
Randolph: Rejected the $5.1 million it requested, to complement $100,000 in local funds, to add a more secure entrance, a new sprinkler system and space for HVAC, welding and plumbing classes at the Randolph County Technical Center.
Ritchie: Rejected the $10.5 million it requested, to match that much in local funds, for new Harrisville and Creed Collins elementaries.
Taylor: Approved the $820,000 it requested, to go with $363,000 in local funds, for roof replacement at Grafton High.
Tucker: Rejected the $907,000 it requested, to be added to $50,000 in local funds, for exterior door repair and replacement, including frames and electronic locking systems, at Davis Thomas Elementary Middle and Tucker County High.
Upshur: Rejected the $21 million it requested, to complement $49 million from a 2022 Upshur residents bond vote that may or may not succeed, for a new Buckhannon-Upshur High.
Wayne: Rejected the $21 million it requested, to go with $3 million in local funds, to renovate Buffalo Middle into a prekindergarten-8th grade school to close Buffalo Elementary.
Webster: Rejected the $5 million it requested, to be added to $100,000 in local funds, for a new main office, a more secure entrance, an auxiliary gymnasium and exterior renovations at Webster County High.