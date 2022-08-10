Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Board of Education members hired School Building Authority Executive Director David Roach as the new state schools superintendent Wednesday without a search or a public solicitation of applicants.

The state school board needed a new superintendent after, earlier Wednesday, approving current state Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch’s request to transfer to lead the state Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Burch made that request in a Friday letter.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

