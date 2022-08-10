Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia School Building Authority Executive Director David Roach is the new state schools superintendent.

The state Board of Education approved the hire, in a voice vote with no dissent, after an hour and a half in closed session.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

