A bill to codify First Amendment protections for student journalists in West Virginia passed the state Senate Committee on Education unanimously Thursday, and supporters of the bill hope to see that success continue as it moves through the Legislature.
Senate Bill 216, which creates the Student Journalism Press Freedom Restoration Act and is sponsored by Sens. Mike Azinger, R-Wood and Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, would enumerate First Amendment protections for student journalists.
While the same bill was introduced last session, no committee brought it up on an agenda.
“Although we often expect that the First Amendment should provide these protections without saying, it doesn’t always, unfortunately,” said Eli Baumwell, advocacy director for the West Virginia arm of the American Civil Liberties Union. “What we have seen is, occasionally, there are issues with student journalists that crop up in secondary and post-secondary institutions. Once in a while, it’s important to come out and say, ‘These are the rules,’ and codify them to provide extra protection.”
The bill protects student journalists and student media advisers from being disciplined by school administrators for accurate reporting. It does not extend to libel, defamation or other unethical acts of journalism.
Nationwide, the Student Press Law Center has been advocating for such bills to reinforce the importance of independent student media.
According to the proposed law, the codified protections would apply to student media in any form — no matter its funding source — at public schools and colleges in the state.
Jason Huffman, state director for the libertarian-conservative advocacy group Americans for Prosperity, which is advocating for the bill, said its passage is integral to “protecting the future of the press” and ensuring young journalists are able to keep their institutions accountable through reporting.
“It’s never a wrong move to make sure free speech rights are clearly defined in state code so we can allow young journalists to shine a light on their schools and [ensure they] remain transparent,” Huffman said. “A free press benefits everyone.”
Baumwell and Huffman noted that the ACLU and Americans for Prosperity often do not see eye to eye on some issues, but that “this one is pretty clear,” Baumwell said.
“At times, I am wary of Rights Restoration acts because they can sometimes twist certain rights in ways we [the ACLU] don’t support, but this is a very straightforward bill in protecting the First Amendment,” Baumwell said. “That’s never a bad idea.”
Duncan Slade, who spoke to Thursday’s committee as the editor-in-chief of West Virginia University’s independent student newspaper, The Daily Athenaeum, said the proposed bill, if signed into law, would remove some anxiety for the more-than-50 student editors and reporters who work there.
“It’s a little bit intimidating. I came to realize, in about six months of serving as The DA’s editor-in-chief, that the people who are high up in the university read pretty much everything we publish,” Slade said. “I think there’s always a little bit of trepidation about running these accountability stories.”
The protections that would be codified in this bill would be most helpful for younger student journalists — at elementary, middle and high schools — who might have less power to stand against school administrators than college students.
“As students anywhere, you have less power. There’s always a power imbalance between being a student to being a professor or an administrator. In college, though, even with that imbalance, you’re more independent, you’re not a minor anymore, and you have independent funding streams,” Slade said. “This helps middle- and high-school students, too, which I think is really important as they learn about accountability and the importance of independent journalism.”
In his tenure at the DA, Slade said no university officials have tried to censor the paper, even as it covered contentious subjects, such as President Gordon Gee’s involvement in the creation of the University of Austin and, most recently, health violations with the school’s food vendor.
In meetings, Slade said Gee and others in his administration have been clear that the paper can publish anything it wants, but, despite that, student employees — who attend a full schedule of classes and operate in the university system while covering it — can still be wary.
Slade has regular conversations with his staffers, who ask what would happen if the university did try to pull a story.
“I tell them [the university] can’t do that, and if they did, we’d publish another story on [the censorship],” Slade said. “Just because it hasn’t happened doesn’t mean it can’t. By having a free, independent press, I think we make WVU a better place, make it more accountable and transparent to the public. When things happen on campus that are controversial or that require accountability, we have the tools to tell that story better than anyone else. These protections in those cases are really important.”
The bill now moves to the Senate Judiciary Committee.