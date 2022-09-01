Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Adam Kissel

Adam Kissel

West Virginia's charter school approval board didn't receive many proposals for new schools by Wednesday night's application deadline to open next year.

Only one applied to open next fall: the 30-student maximum nursing charter school that BridgeValley Community and Technical College's president previously said she was mulling. In its application, BridgeValley says it plans to place this program for high school seniors on its South Charleston campus.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you