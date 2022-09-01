West Virginia's charter school approval board didn't receive many proposals for new schools by Wednesday night's application deadline to open next year.
Only one applied to open next fall: the 30-student maximum nursing charter school that BridgeValley Community and Technical College's president previously said she was mulling. In its application, BridgeValley says it plans to place this program for high school seniors on its South Charleston campus.
"The academy is designed to allow qualified and selected high school students to complete the first year of an associate-level registered nurse [RN] program during their senior year of high school," the application says. "The intention of the program is to encourage and have WIN [Workforce Initiative for Nurses] Academy graduates to return the following year after high school graduation to complete their associate degree in nursing one year after high school."
The state charter board received one more application, for a maximum-875 student Berkeley County middle and high school called the M.E.C.C.A. Business Learning Institute. That school doesn't plan to open until fall 2024.
The Nitro Preparatory Academy may also open next fall, if it can find a building.
That's the charter school the board approved last fall to open this fall, but the school's backers then abandoned plans to move into the old Nitro High building. Those trying to start the school said they were then considering the old Garnet High building in Charleston and buildings that BridgeValley is vacating in Montgomery.
An ongoing lawsuit threatens the continued existence of West Virginia's four current charters, plus any new ones the board approves.
The board will have roughly three months to review the two new applications and approve them, deny them or let the charters automatically be approved by not taking action. State law includes that automatic-approval provision.
The new charters proposed in Kanawha and Berkeley counties establish a trend from the first two application cycles: Charter schools are only being proposed either in cyberspace or in West Virginia's most-populous areas. And, with the exception of the proposed Kanawha charters, in-person charters are only being proposed in the rare parts of West Virginia with growing populations.
"There are not enough data points to infer trends. Having new applications demonstrates continuing interest in providing education options to meet perceived needs across the state," Adam Kissel, chairman of the state charter school board, said in an email. "It is exciting to have applicants seeking to add to the range of choices for students in West Virginia."
There were seven applications during the last application cycle. Of those, Shepherd Aviation Academy, which would have been in the growing Eastern Panhandle, withdrew its proposal.
Board members, saying they "regret" West Virginia law's limit of two statewide online charter schools, then rejected an online school that would have been run by education company Pearson.
But the board approved two other statewide online charters and three in-person ones to open this fall. Those three are one in Morgantown, one in the Eastern Panhandle and the still-delayed Nitro Preparatory Academy, which originally planned to open in that city on the Kanawha and Putnam County border.
Nonprofits, prospective nonprofits and colleges can apply to open charters, and they can hire companies to run their daily operations.
Charter schools are publicly funded institutions that are nonetheless freed from many state personnel laws and other public school rules. They can be entirely overseen by unelected boards and private management companies, though the latest applicants don't plan to use these companies.
Last year's application cycle, when there were seven applications, was the first in which these applicants could apply to the new, unelected state charter board for approval.
It's officially called the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board, and its members were appointed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice and confirmed by the Republican-dominated state Senate.
Republican state lawmakers legalized charters, effective last school year.
That was under the 2019 omnibus education law, which generally gave locally elected county boards of education the final say on whether charters could open within their borders. Because the state's public education funding formula is largely based on enrollment, and because charters also draw students' federal funding, charters threaten public school systems' funding because they attract students away from these school districts.
Only one charter moved forward with applying to open in fall 2021, to serve the growing Morgantown area, but two county school boards rejected it.
However, Republican state lawmakers, earlier in 2021, used their even greater majorities they won in the recent elections to create the new state charter board for prospective charters to apply to.
Since the board's creation, there have been no reported applications to county school boards. West Virginia Academy, the charter rejected by the county school boards, opened in Morgantown last month after applying to the state charter board last year.