West Virginia Republicans’ non-public school vouchers bill is a sweeping example of what supporters call school choice.
Parents would receive roughly $4,600 per child to home- or private-school their children. For those pursuing the latter option, the choices are limited. Of West Virginia's 17 private schools with enrollments of more than 200, only Wheeling’s Linsly School was secular. A voucher used at that historic school would cover just a fourth of the $17,850 annual tuition cost for a day student.
Each of the remaining 16 largest private schools is Christian. Most hold religious beliefs that public schools cannot because of protections against discrimination and constitutional safeguards for freedom of religion.
Religiously affiliated colleges, on the other hand, must agree to federal anti-discrimination provisions to accept federal student aid money, said University of South Carolina law professor Derek W. Black, author of “Schoolhouse Burning” about what he describes as a modern assault on public education.
“What we’re talking about here is really no different than what the federal government does every day of the week with higher education,” Black said.
No antidiscrimination provisions appear in the vouchers bill.
"This sort of voucher system ... filters public money into institutions that can engage in all sorts of types of discrimination," said Eli Baumwell, policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia.
In fact, the bill says, a school receiving money from vouchers is “not required to alter its creed, practices, admission policy, hiring policy or curriculum in order to accept eligible [student voucher] recipients.”
Neither is the state permitted "to impose any additional regulation of education service providers beyond those necessary to enforce the requirements of the program.”
Democrats have raised concerns about discrimination but have proposed no amendments to the legislation. Republicans with their supermajority in both chambers could fend off those efforts.
"We do understand the political realities," Baumwell said. "And while, again, we work with partners and we raise our concerns we also want to make sure that we are working with legislators on other issues where we may be able to more effectively influence policy, as well."
Absent opposition, parents will be left considering between home-schooling, leaving their children in public schools or sending them into an environment where the legal restraints on discrimination are few or none.
At Huntington’s Grace Christian School, West Virginia’s largest Protestant school, the message is clear. The front page of the school website Monday posed this answer to the question: “Why choose Christian Education:”
“Make no mistake, the left and the secular culture are manipulating the minds of your sons and daughters every day of the year,” the site said. “In some schools, children are also taught homosexual propaganda.”
Statements on most of the state’s largest Protestant private schools describe homosexuality as a sin. Some schools bar gay students.
Asked how his school would consider applicants, Grace Christian School Administrator Dan Brokke said, “Each case would be an individual case. I’d sit down with anyone.”
Muslims have applied to the school but parents no longer were interested after meeting with officials, Brokke said.
Public schools in West Virginia are banned from discriminating against LGBT students and must teach state Board of Education-established learning standards in science, social studies and other subjects.
Cross Lanes Christian School says it reserves the right to expel a student or reject an applicant if either they or their families is “practicing or promoting a homosexual lifestyle or alternative gender identity.”
Seven of the state's largest private schools are Catholic.
Charleston Catholic says prominently on its website that it accepts students “from a variety of Christian and non-Christian backgrounds.”