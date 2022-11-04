Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A campaign ad for Delegate Chris Pritt declares he is "focused on solutions, not politics."

Opinions vary on what's a solution and what's mere politics. During Pritt's two years in the House of Delegates representing part of Kanawha County, he has been the lead sponsor of bills touching on national political lightning rods.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you