A campaign ad for Delegate Chris Pritt declares he is "focused on solutions, not politics."
Opinions vary on what's a solution and what's mere politics. During Pritt's two years in the House of Delegates representing part of Kanawha County, he has been the lead sponsor of bills touching on national political lightning rods.
Those included legislation to:
- allow partisan board of education races;
- prohibit automatic voter registration;
- halt pay and benefits for state employees, except first responders, when the governor closes businesses amid pandemics;
- let people generally carry concealed guns in college buildings and campuses;
- require ultrasounds before abortions;
- allow pharmacists to dispense by standing order Ivermectin, a drug conservatives touted to fight COVID-19.
Pritt's most prominent legislation this year was House Bill 4011, which he said he filed to address "critical race theory" — a broad term referencing, among other things, a way of analyzing racism's role in society and history.
The Republican-controlled House Education Committee advanced the bill, but the Republican-dominated House Judiciary Committee did not.
The bill would have required public schools to post online all school employee training materials and all curricula, such as textbooks and worksheets, concerning "nondiscrimination, diversity, equity, inclusion, race, ethnicity, sex, or bias, or any combination of these concepts with other concepts.”
Teachers who created such curricula would have their identities posted online, too.
“For any kind of bill that I'm proposing, I'm proposing the bill because I think it's a solution to a problem," Pritt said Friday. "I wouldn't be proposing the bill if I didn't think there was something that needed to be fixed."
Pritt's lead-sponsored bills aren't all easily labeled conservative. One would have required presidential electors to vote for the political party that got the most votes or face prison time and a $10,000 fine.
As for his bill to require listing school board candidates' party affiliations on ballots, he said he thinks that view is "pretty mainstream" and it informs voters.
“I do think that one's political party does provide some indication as to what their worldview might be,” he said.
Pritt, a Republican currently representing District 36, is running Tuesday to represent District 53, one of the 100 single-member districts that legislative redistricting created.
Running against Pritt is the Rev. Wayne Crozier, a Black pastor who was a lead organizer of the successful 2020 push to remove Stonewall Jackson's name from what is now West Side Middle. When it bore the Confederate general's name, the school had the highest percentage of African-American students among public middle schools statewide.
When Democrat Jim Barach withdrew from the general election, state Democratic Party Chairman Mike Pushkin said he called Crozier.
Pushkin said Crozier's race and role in changing the school name — and the fact he would go against the lead sponsor of the anti-critical race theory bill — was "not even a factor" in his consideration of Crozier.
"We had a limited time to find a good candidate," Pushkin said, "and it's literally what I told you: I saw his name on the voter file, I know him and I know what kind of character he has, and I called to discuss it with him and I was surprised to hear he was very interested."
Pushkin is a Kanawha delegate.
“To me, the juxtaposition is that Pastor Crozier is a uniter," Pushkin said. "He's someone who brings people together and he's a very positive force in the community, as opposed to someone who just always seeks to divide.”
Pritt, who is white, said he supported removing Stonewall Jackson's name from the school.
“I do understand that his name being on the school would be offensive to many people in the community," Pritt said. Pritt said it's important for people in the community to be able to provide input.
Crozier declined to comment on the anti-critical race theory bill.
“What I would like to focus on, again, is Crozier for change and what I want to bring to the Legislature," Crozier said. "I think his record speaks for itself.”
“I don't think what I provide is Black vs. white," he said. "I think that would be a total mischaracterizing and misrepresentation of who I am and what I am about."
“Pain, suffering, hurt, it doesn't have a color," he said. "If your house catches on fire, you don't care if the fireman is Black or white, you don't care if he's a Republican or Democrat, you just want him to put the fire out. I would like to think that the Democrats chose me because I can help put the fire out."
Both candidates have said they support paying public school teachers more and finding ways to stem the state's population loss.