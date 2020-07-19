Most branches of the Kanawha County Public Library system have reopened to the public following pandemic-related shutdowns, but the wait continues in St. Albans.
Safety concerns are still keeping patrons out of the aisles, though COVID-19 isn’t to blame this time.
On the ground floor of the branch building, portions of the decades-old carpeting have raised up like blisters and become a tripping hazard. There’s also a leak in the ceiling that comes in through the HVAC units on the roof.
And then there’s the library’s aging elevator.
Library staff keep a bucket on top of a shelf to catch the water that inevitably drops inside “whenever there’s a hard rain,” said branch manager Melissa Burchett, but there’s no easy fix for the elevator.
The lift, installed when the branch added its second floor in 1971, is well past its prime. KCPL’s maintenance department has been able to reduce the rattling and shuddering as the elevator goes up and down, but replacement parts for the single-piston lift are becoming scarce.
The elevator has stopped working before, one time trapping a patron inside until staff used a YouTube video to figure out how to get them free.
“They’re just not used much anymore,” said Dale Withrow, chairman of the St. Albans Public Library advisory board. “They’re not recommended.
“Hats off to KCPL’s maintenance department. They’ve managed to keep the elevator going.”
The narrow elevator, which is not compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, remains the most efficient way to move materials back and forth from the ground floor to the children’s collection.
It’s also the quickest way for staff to reach the library offices, though worker Jennifer Cline said she didn’t like getting into the cramped and claustrophobic metal box to ride up to the second floor.
Slowly, repairs and renovations are on the way. The easiest fix, replacing the old carpeting, could happen as soon as late August or early September, Burchett said. When that happens, the branch will be able to reopen to the public.
Replacing the elevator and fixing the roof will take longer and cost much more. Installing a new ADA-compliant elevator will cost about $250,000.
“We can’t just put in a new elevator in the old elevator shaft,” Withrow said. “It’s too small. We’ll have to punch through the back wall and build something much bigger.”
There are no estimates for the cost of the roof repairs, but Withrow said the need to fix that is “just as pressing as the elevator.”
Currently, the St. Albans library has around $160,000 committed to replacing the elevator, $100,000 coming from the KCPL.
“We’re applying for grants and asking for help,” Withrow said. “But anything we can get is appreciated.”
In the meantime, the branch continues to offer curbside service.
Burchett said most library patrons have been understanding about their local branch’s status.
“But people like to pull their own books,” Burchett said. “They want to look around.”