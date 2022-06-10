The West Virginia agency that oversees four-year universities is again raising financial and staffing concerns about Wheeling University.
The state agency, called the Higher Education Policy Commission, is requesting additional financial and other information ahead of an October review of whether the private school should still be allowed to award degrees in West Virginia.
“I think what we're finding about Wheeling is that they have several really dedicated staff who love the university and are doing the best that they can do for their students," said Commission Chancellor Sarah Tucker. "They're running really thin."
“I think they have an individual who is doing both academic affairs and registrar and student services and is the veteran certifying official," Tucker said. "And that's a lot of responsibility for one person, and so [we're] trying to make sure that those offices are staffed in a way that would allow a university to operate.”
The agency's board annually decides which four-year universities have the right to grant degrees. In 2019, it held off giving that approval to Wheeling University until the month its fall semester began.
That was the year the school declared “financial exigency;” laid off over a third of full-time faculty; dropped “Jesuit” from its name as it eliminated majors such as theology; ousted its then-president; saw student enrollment plummet; and received $2 million in help from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.
On Friday, the agency re-authorized universities to award degrees in the upcoming academic year.
But the board only gave Wheeling University “provisional” approval. The agency’s staff plans to “re-evaluate” the authorization prior to the board’s Oct. 7 meeting, Friday's meeting agenda said.
In the meantime, the school will have to provide certain information, the agenda said.
That required data will be quarterly financial reports, the most recent "single financial audit," a fall enrollment projection, evidence that the school submitted federally required data, evidence of a contract to upload all student transcripts to a non-university database and “the names and credentials of individuals serving in University cabinet-level and key department leadership positions, including registrar, admissions and student financial aid.”
“They have been very responsive to everything that we have asked," Tucker said of the requests so far.
The Gazette-Mail is awaiting comment from the university.
Agency staff visited the school May 20 and found “staffing and student service-related concerns,” Friday's agenda said.
Matt Turner, the agency's executive vice chancellor for administration, said complaints from alumni, faculty and anonymous individuals prompted that visit. Among the complaints, he said, were concerns about student financial aid.
"There was no allegation of misuse of funds, but staffing levels," Turner said. "And that's a critical student service."
"We got folks saying I'm concerned about turnover and [whether] there are people who have expertise and are appropriately staffing these critical areas," he said.
He also said there was a complaint about diploma and transcript availability.
"I think there's the potential, based upon turnover and staffing levels, that student services could be disrupted," he said. "... We need additional evidence as staff to report to the Commission and say 'They're making efforts to get these folks on board.'"
These agency officials spoke to the Gazette-Mail after the meeting.
During the meeting, agency Academic Programming Director Nikki Bryant told the board members that Wheeling University President Ginny Favede was available by phone to answer questions. But the board asked none, simply approving the provisional re-authorization in a voice vote with no dissent.