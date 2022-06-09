BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s 10-year facilities master plan, which includes vacating multiple buildings in Montgomery, has finally received a state-level agency’s approval.
The West Virginia Community and Technical College System’s board approved the plan Thursday, in a voice vote with no dissent. That board had greenlighted it during an April meeting, but notice of that meeting wasn’t filed with the Secretary of State’s Office under West Virginia’s open meetings law.
The plan includes demolishing four former West Virginia University Institute of Technology buildings in Montgomery, unless private buyers or state agencies interested in the facilities materialize.
Those four structures are a former dormitory called Ratliff Hall, a space for artisans called The GRID, and two former classroom buildings called Pathfinder and Westmoreland halls.
BridgeValley President Casey Sacks said Thursday that Westmoreland alone is definitely planned for demolition instead of sale or transfer. It will be turned into greenspace.
“All of the others, if we can find a buyer, amazing,” Sacks said.
“I’ve offered them to several state agencies, but none of them can afford to pay the utilities, so they’re all in the same position I’m in,” she said.
The college also plans to sell the Montgomery house in which ousted school president Eunice Bellinger lived and to vacate some buildings BridgeValley rents in Montgomery. Those include the Upper Kanawha Valley Technology Community Building -- Sacks said that’s already been vacated -- and buildings housing the college’s diesel engine repair and lineman programs. The plan includes relocating those programs.
WVU moved the WVU Tech campus to Beckley in 2017. BridgeValley, under the leadership of Bellinger and several now-replaced BridgeValley Board of Governors members, began taking over the buildings in 2018.
The now-approved plan’s summary says that, if it’s fully carried out, the amount of square feet per student in Montgomery would drop about 70%, from 1,677 to 524.
BridgeValley’s plan doesn’t include relocating much of the South Charleston campus to Charleston. Its last master plan included that, but the Community and Technical College System board never voted on it after some board members expressed concern.
Roughly a year ago, the West Virginia Senate confirmed five new members to BridgeValley’s 11-member Board of Governors. The board then withdrew the proposed master plan that included the Charleston relocation, and eventually crafted the current proposal.
Now, the college isn’t just staying in Building 2000 on the South Charleston campus, it’s planning to expand its nursing wing there.
Sacks said BridgeValley hasn’t had an approved facilities master plan since the college was founded in 2014.