The West Virginia Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday morning to approve a state takeover of the Logan County school system after the findings of a special onsite review were released.
The members of the state board met in special session Thursday morning to hear the results of the state’s special circumstance review of Logan County Schools, which was performed Sept. 15 by state officials. The report detailed widespread issues and noncompliance in numerous focus areas including executive leadership, county board members, central office staff and finances.
According to the report, the Logan County Board of Education had numerous transparency issues, such as spending an excessive 78 hours in executive session over the past two fiscal years. The report also detailed allegations of a toxic work environment caused by intimidation of administrators and staff by central office personnel.
Other issues included:
- Lack of oversight and efficiency in the county’s virtual school program, which resulted in a lack of services for special education students.
- Use of public funding to subsidize private education. According to the report, Logan County Schools entered into a contract with Heritage Educational Services, LLC, which is a Logan County-based private education institution, for $199,500 for fiscal year 2021 and for $388,230 for fiscal year 2022. The county named Heritage as a “sole source provider” for virtual students in Logan County eight days after the company was established in 2020, which the report states circumvented the competitive bidding process.
- Improper use of county funds for board member travel, special events and in the acquisition of the services of a vendor.
- Misuse of federal program funds to support activities, programs and vendors outside of the scope allowed by law.
The full report can be accessed on the West Virginia Department of Education’s website at www.wvde.us.
After the report was detailed to state board members, the board members asked several questions and then went into a 38-minute executive session. After returning from executive session, State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach outlined a list of 20 recommendations for the state board to approve.
As part of the list, Logan County was assigned “nonapproval” status by the state education department and a state of emergency was declared in Logan County Schools.
“It is the recommendation of the West Virginia Department of Education that the Logan County school system be issued nonapproval status,” Roach said. “The extraordinary circumstances in the county constitute a major impediment to the prevision of education programs and services for their students. It is further recommend that since these extraordinary circumstances have been documented and currently exist, delaying intervention by the West Virginia Board of Education into Logan County Schools for any period of time will not be in the best interests of students and staff in Logan County in accordance with West Virginia code.”
Roach described the list described in a post-meeting interview as a “full takeover” of Logan County Schools.
“The report speaks for itself,” Roach said. “That’s why we had to take it over because of what the report stated. It’s not a hard decision to make if you’ve read and studied the report.”
The state board unanimously approved Roach’s recommendations. As part of those recommendations, the positions of county superintendent and assistant superintendent are to be vacated at the end of the business day at 4 p.m. Thursday. Personnel positions who work at will of the two superintendents were also declared vacant.
During Monday’s regular meeting of the Logan County Board of Education, board members approved the retirement of assistant superintendent Darlene Dingess-Adkins to be effective Nov. 30. Roach said that no longer stands.
“Her last day is today [Thursday] at 4 o’clock,” Roach said.
Appointed as interim superintendent as part of Roach’s recommendations is former Boone County Superintendent Jeff Huffman, who will assume the role Monday, Oct. 31.
Current and outgoing superintendent Patricia Lucas was appointed assistant superintendent. She will assume her new role Friday, Oct. 28.
Roach’s recommendation also limits the decision-making ability of local board members and delegates them to him as necessary.
“As part of this, I am the board of education for Logan County,” Roach said. “They agreed to appoint Jeff Huffman as the superintendent. He will be responsible for correcting all the issues that were in the report, and I will act as the board.”
Under the approved recommendations, Roach has the authority to approve an individual to replace Huffman as interim superintendent and determine his/her salary.
Other recommendations from Roach include giving the state superintendent the authority to appoint and replace administrators and principals, to conduct hearings on personnel matters, to take up matters on school closures and consolidations, to limit local board control of real estate transactions, to develop a comprehensive plan for the local board to regain control, and to direct the local superintendent to provide written and oral progress reports to the state board as requested.
State Board President Paul Hardesty, who formerly served three terms on the Logan County Board of Education, including one as president, described the move as an embarrassing, but necessary one. Hardesty’s first term on the board was in the mid-1990s when the county was under its previous state takeover.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is hard,” Hardesty said. “I’m going to tell you, in all honesty, this is hard. First off, I’m embarrassed. I was born in Logan. I was raised in Logan. I live in Logan. Logan is my home. It’s not about me today. It’s about the 5,000-plus children and almost 800 employees that comprise Logan County Schools. It’s not about me, it’s about them, and my next comment is directly pointed at those children and our employees: I am truly sorry that this school system is in this situation again. Change starts today.”
“It’s sad that we have to do this,” said board member Victor L. Gabriel, “but we have to protect the education of the children in West Virginia. It’s sad that we have to do it, but I’m proud that we took the action we did.”