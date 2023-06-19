Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Board of Education will conduct a special meeting Friday to accept the resignation of state Superintendent of Schools David Roach and appoint his replacement, according to the meeting’s agenda.

The meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the Board of Education Office, Capitol Building 6, Suite 600, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., East, Charleston.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.