The West Virginia Board of Education will conduct a special meeting Friday to accept the resignation of state Superintendent of Schools David Roach and appoint his replacement, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the Board of Education Office, Capitol Building 6, Suite 600, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., East, Charleston.
The board will consider Roach’s resignation, which is effective June 30, and might go into an executive session to discuss the appointment of his replacement, according to the agenda. After discussion, the board will consider a motion to appoint a new superintendent.
The board announced Roach’s resignation on Wednesday, after a meeting in which board president Paul Hardesty admonished Roach for a lack of communication with the board in his handling of a financial scandal in Upshur County Schools.
In December 2022, a routine monitoring review of the school system’s federal spending uncovered the alleged mismanagement of federal pandemic relief money.
In addition to admonishing him for a lack of communication, Hardesty questioned Roach’s decision to allow Sara Lewis-Stankus to be involved in that review. At the time of the review, Lewis-Stankus was deputy state superintendent of schools. However, she was the Upshur County superintendent of schools during the time when the alleged misuse of funds occurred.
Office of Federal Programs Director Laura Pauley said it was unusual for a deputy superintendent of schools to be involved in a federal funding review call.
“We cannot discount that the person at the epicenter of those findings was the deputy superintendent, the No. 2 person in this department, who was our employee,” Hardesty said.
The Department of Education initiated a Special Circumstances Review in May to further investigate the matter, which was around the same time Lewis-Stankus retired from the department.
After hearing an update on the Special Circumstances Review, the state school board approved an immediate takeover of the Upshur County Schools, issuing the county a non-approval status and appointing a new temporary superintendent, Stephen Wotring.
The alleged misuse of federal funds has been brought to the attention of federal authorities, who are conducting an investigation, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld’s office.
Wotring is working with a team designated by the Department of Education to oversee the transition of county school operations. The focus of the onsite team is to ensure county operations are conducted within local, state and federal regulations while also developing processes that meet the highest standards possible, the department said in a released statement last week.
School-level activities, as well as staff training and related activities should continue uninterrupted, according to the statement.
“We understand the gravity of this situation, and are here to oversee daily operations,” Wotring said. “We want the community to know that our top priority is to protect the learning environment for our children by providing stability and continuity, and ensuring funds and resources are used appropriately by the county.”
It is unclear who will permanently lead Upshur County Schools. The local board voted May 9 to hire Russ Collett as incoming superintendent, but the state board’s decision last week included vacating the office.
The county received $16 million in federal pandemic funding over three years. A review of less than 1% of the school system’s federal spending records showed administrators spent thousands for personal gain.
The Special Circumstances Review uncovered more than $49,000 worth of non-compliant use of federal funds for a retreat at Stonewall Resort, and nearly $22,000 in inappropriate spending for food and drinks at a restaurant in Buckhannon.
The department’s inquiry also revealed a $1,400 staff retreat that included overnight accommodations at a local bed and breakfast located just six miles from the board office. The school system also spent $38,000 for county school officials to attend the 2021 Model Schools Conference.
