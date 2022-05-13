The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind has more than 320,000 square feet of buildings across 79 acres, but fewer than 80 students, state education officials say.
They’re planning significant downsizing, though their estimated $30 million needed for demolitions and major renovations isn’t yet assured. The renovations are to include fire safety improvements, elevator upgrades, roof replacements, air conditioning system replacements and more.
If the plan is fully realized, the institution’s square footage will have plummeted roughly 40%, down to 192,000.
Per a budget document, about $26 million is supposed to come from the Romney institution’s own budget and the rest from federal COVID-19 relief money and hoped-for state School Building Authority grants.
“Like most counties, not all this is going to be accomplished” within the planned 10-year period, Micah Whitlow, the Department of Education's facilities director, said.
Unlike most other public schools, the campus is directly under the state Board of Education’s control, rather than any county school board. So it is the state board that approves its decade-long facilities plan, similar to the plans county boards approve for their entire school systems.
The schools for the Deaf and the Blind merged during the now-ending school year into a single entity. Department attorney Stephanie Abraham said classes and administrative offices are now centralized in one building.
The state board now no longer plans to renovate the Seaton Hall dormitory and move the school’s residential students there. Whitlow said a feasibility study concluded Seaton generally “needs a full remodel gut job. There’s really no salvageable components left in it.”
He also noted the ceilings there are just about as high as the doors, making it “depressing.”
Instead, the state now plans to keep the resident students in Keller Hall, renovate it and demolish the dorm wings of Seaton — preserving and renovating only Seaton’s dining and recreation section.
Seaton’s dorm section was built in 1955. Whitlow said needed renovations to the dorm would cost over $15 million, compared to $4.3 million for the circa 1972 Keller Hall.
“It’s really a much more inviting and pleasant space that needs some work, just basic HVAC upgrades, a new roof, you know, the general things that a building in 1972 would need at this point,” Whitlow said. “But they’re not insurmountable.”
The estimated cost for the demolition and renovation at Seaton is $5.5 million.
The dormitory plan change was among a set of blueprint modifications the state board approved this week, in a voice vote with no dissent.
Abraham said the plan also includes demolishing nine buildings.
“Most of them have just reached the end of their useful life,” Abraham said.
They include a supply building, a food storage building and an old boiler house. Of the nine to be razed, only a greenhouse or high tunnel, which functions like a greenhouse, will be replaced.
The plan also includes repurposing the 68,000 square foot former elementary deaf school building. State education officials didn’t say this week what that possible alternative use may be for the building on Romney's Main Street. The school’s website says it was built in 1937-38.
“It’s very expensive, with a limited budget, to maintain these buildings that aren’t being used,” Whitlow said. He said that, mostly, “students aren’t anywhere near these buildings, don’t come in contact with them, and it’s really just eating up resources.”
Some space is already being used to serve students beyond the Hampshire County campus. The Technical Assistance Center building houses multiple agencies and helps provide resources to deaf, blind, low-vision and hard-of-hearing students across the state.
In February, the institution's signature Administration Building, which contained the school’s 1846 original structure, burned down. Whitlow said that was about 13,700 square feet.
Abraham said a company has been hired to remove the debris. The department is considering erecting a memorial there and a new school bus loop.
There’s a current driveway there, but Abraham said “it does not on any level allow buses to go around it, it’s not wide enough.”
The school's enrollment has been low for years. Recently, the state has been purposefully barring elementary school-age students from living there.
State Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch noted the significant square footage reduction being planned, but also the possible ongoing maintenance and utility savings.
"We serve almost a thousand children across the state at our local schools that are deaf or blind," Burch said of the children who are not at the school. "But, there are still many families that want that community for the deaf and blind."