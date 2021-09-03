The University of Charleston, a private school, announced in June that it would require on-campus students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
West Virginia University, a public school, has resisted requiring vaccinations for students or employees. Faculty pushed the issue last week, voting 1,094-185 to urge the WVU Board of Governors to mandate inoculation.
There appears to be no local campaign for requiring vaccinations for the school system employees who teach, feed or transport public school students or for students 12 and older, who are eligible to be vaccinated.
Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday “the only way we have on this planet to get out of this is to get vaccinated.” But he hasn't mandated vaccinations.
From state to county education leaders to unions to school administrators, there's no discernible push for a mandate — even one with religious or medical exemptions.
“We're going to support our members in the decision they want to make,” said Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association school workers union.
“We would not support mandating or terminating,” said Fred Albert, president of the state branch of the American Federation of Teachers union.
“We believe that workplace policies should be done with working people and not to them,” Albert said. "Work with them and maybe you could give them an alternative (work) setting or accommodate them in another way."
Joe White, executive director of a union of bus drivers, cooks and others called the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, said his union's policy is to follow whatever policy the county sets. Unlike the other two major school unions, he said his union has polled its members on support for a mandate.
“It's almost split right down the middle,” White said.
Justice, the state Department of Education and the state Board of Education have left COVID-19 safety decisions up to county boards of education.
Many school boards have been or are implementing mask mandates amid the latest coronavirus surge. Some boards have seen opponents come out in force at meetings.
There have been no reports of West Virginia boards mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students or staff.
Neither the state departments of education nor health and human resources have pointed to law or policy stopping school boards from mandating the vaccine.
"To our knowledge, there is no state law or school board policy which explicitly allows or explicitly prohibits this," Education Department spokeswoman Megan Archer wrote last week in an email.
On Thursday, Health and Human Resources spokeswoman Allison Adler wrote that "neither the West Virginia Code nor the interpretive rule 64CSR95 prohibit a county or state education system from requiring a specific vaccine."
Asked why Kanawha County's school system isn't requiring the vaccination for students or staff, district spokeswoman Briana Warner responded in an email that "among many concerns, one that rises to the top would be how we would continue to provide FAPE [free appropriate public education] to those students eligible and not vaccinated."
State law requires polio, measles, chickenpox and other vaccinations for children to enroll in public or private schools.
"The COVID-19 vaccine is not one of the mandated vaccines," Warner wrote. She said the county schools superintendent "does not feel that the law allows us to add a mandated vaccination to the list in state code."
That law doesn't say a county school system can't require other vaccinations. Warner didn't say whether attorneys backed Superintendent Tom Williams' opinion or why the district wasn't requiring immunization for employees regardless of whether a mandate could be applied to students.
"Dr. Williams’ belief was vetted appropriately," she wrote.
Kanawha school board President Becky Jordon said she asked Williams whether the system could require elementary school employees to be vaccinated since they serve children who aren't old enough to be eligible.
"I was told we couldn't," Jordon said. She said she wouldn't address whether she supports a mandate "because I feel like that mandate would have to come from higher up than a local school board."
“Haven't you seen how they've behaved already?" Jordon said, referring to people protesting mask mandates. "I mean, I can't even comment yet until I know, so, um, I'm not opening that can of worms."
She said she's been vaccinated three times. Albert, the American Federation of Teachers state president, said he also has been vaccinated, including a booster shot.
“We're just asking people to be patient with one another ... because we know people are all over the place," he said. "I respect those who have a different opinion than I do. Unfortunately, this has become a political thing and we're in the middle of a public health crisis."