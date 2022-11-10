Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Board of Education approved Wednesday paying $380,000 to expand the Communities in Schools program on Charleston’s West Side.

The program's website says it has placed about 200 site coordinators in schools across 36 counties. These coordinators' help for students ranges from providing them clothing, food and other necessities to behavior improvement, academic tutoring and post-secondary planning.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

