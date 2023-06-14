Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday approved three school closures requested by Kanawha County Schools.

During a 9 a.m. meeting in Charleston, the board approved a request by the Kanawha County Board of Education to close Marmet Elementary, Grandview Elementary and George C. Weimer Elementary and consolidate them into nearby schools. The consolidations will take effect at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.