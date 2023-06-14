The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday approved three school closures requested by Kanawha County Schools.
During a 9 a.m. meeting in Charleston, the board approved a request by the Kanawha County Board of Education to close Marmet Elementary, Grandview Elementary and George C. Weimer Elementary and consolidate them into nearby schools. The consolidations will take effect at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.
Marmet Elementary will close and its students will be moved 3.5 miles away to Chesapeake Elementary. State-mandated reports prepared by Kanawha County Schools ahead of the consolidation request show Chesapeake utilizes about 28% of its building capacity, and 211 students are projected to attend the consolidated school.
Grandview will shut down and its students transferred to Mary C. Snow West Side and Edgewood elementary schools, located 2.2 and 3.4 miles away, respectively.
Grandview’s student population has decreased by 112 students, Edgewood’s by 83 and Mary C. Snow’s by 142. The projected consolidated student population is 463 at Edgewood and 379 at Mary C. Snow.
George C. Weimer Elementary will close and its students consolidated into Alban Elementary, 2.5 miles away, and Bridgeview Elementary, 3.5 miles away.
Weimer’s student population has decreased by 34 students, Alban’s by 121, and Bridgeview’s by 64. The projected student population is 269 at Alban and 438 at Bridgeview.
The closures were proposed to decrease expenses and keep up with population decline, Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams said.
Kanawha’s overall student enrollment has decreased 15.5%, or by 4,362 students, over the past decade. As a whole, the county’s population has decreased by 14,944 from 2010 through 2019, according to reports prepared by Kanawha County Schools.
According to previous Gazette-Mail reporting, the closures would eliminate an estimated 25.5 professional staff and 18.5 service positions, and save the district an estimated $1.6 million in staff, maintenance and operational costs annually.
The school board held public hearings in May regarding the closures and consolidations before they were approved by the county board of education.
On Wednesday, state board member Debra Sullivan asked Williams about the affected communities’ responses at those meetings.
“I know that consolidating schools, closing schools, is probably one of the most difficult things that a county school board has to face. I recognize that there are many steps that you go through. It’s an intense process and it’s a heart-wrenching process for all involved,” she said. "My question is: How did those communities respond?"
While the communities losing schools were understandably upset and vocal, Williams said, those set to receive additional students were largely positive in their responses.
“The folks in the schools proposed for closure, obviously, they weren't happy. They were respectful but, again, they weren’t pleased,” he said. “Grandview community was the most vocal. They had the most people speak out and, obviously, they were upset.”
Sullivan also wondered how the consolidations will affect class size and transportation.
Williams said transportation time won’t be affected by more than a few minutes, since the receiving schools are in close proximity to those being closed.
“The schools are 3 or 4 miles apart, and the kids do a lot of things together anyway, through youth sports and things like that,” he said.
The county will have to continue to follow state rules regarding class sizes, using Title I teachers to split classes, where appropriate, he said.
“All of these schools that we proposed today are Title I schools, so they can now use Title I teachers,” he said. “For example, if they think that 22 [students] is too big for a classroom, they can use one of their Title I teachers to split that classroom.”
The consolidations are regrettable but necessary, Sullivan said.
“It’s heart-wrenching," Sullivan said. "It’s unfortunate that we can’t have small schools in every community, but I realize there are financial concerns that really almost dictate what you’re having to do.”
