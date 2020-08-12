The roughly 375 students at the dilapidated Summers Middle will, at least temporarily, be moved into Summers County High.
The West Virginia Board of Education voted Wednesday, with no board members dissenting, to allow the county’s school system to make the move.
“I was hired July 1, on Day Two, I walked through that facility and noticed quite a few issues,” said new Summers County schools Superintendent David Warvel.
He said someone was doing asbestos abatement there.
“We have pooling on the roof and it’s going to cost about $800,000 to repair said roof,” Warvel said. “We do not have $800,000 to fix that roof right now and as it continues to rain or snow ... it’ll continue to seep through the building and it’ll have another asbestos problem.”
That’s not the end of the issues, he said.
“There is some smells that are in there due to not very good ventilation throughout the building,” he said.
“We’re talking millions of dollars just to fix the problems we have,” he said. “Also, that building is not ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliant, as far as I’m concerned, and our children have to go outside of the building to go get food.”
Warvel said putting the middle-schoolers in the high school building would bring that building closer to its 975-student capacity, but he plans during the pandemic for students to alternate in-person days to reduce the number there.
Summers Board of Education President Stanley Duncan said that, preliminarily, he believes Summers Middle will cost too much to repair. He said the school system may build some new middle school facilities at the high school and better separate the middle and high schoolers, and keep them on the same campus in the future.
Also Wednesday, the state school board voted, again with no one dissenting, to at least temporarily name Pat Homberg, former executive director of the state’s Office of Special Education, as superintendent of the state Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, in Romney.
The move comes after the person the board originally chose, Webster County schools Superintendent Scott Cochran, said he decided against taking the position.
Board President Miller Hall said “my idea is if we put it out there now, we’re not going to get any applicants and she already knows about the COVID-19 reentry plan.”
Hall previously said Homberg was going to mentor the new superintendent anyway, and she helped craft the schools’ reopening plan.