State school board calls emergency meeting to appoint new superintendent

The West Virginia Board of Education has called an emergency meeting for 3 p.m. today in Charleston, and both the retirement of the current state superintendent and the appointment of a new one are on the agenda.
The meeting will be in Room 353 of Building 6 on the state Capitol grounds.
On Feb. 5, state Schools Superintendent Steve Paine abruptly announced he'd be leaving the position by June 30, or earlier if the state school board found a replacement.
Board President Dave Perry said today, “The health issue with [Paine's] family member has worsened, which would've meant he would have to have had an inordinate amount of time off in order to deal with that."
Perry said he plans to suggest the board vote to name Deputy Superintendent Clayton Burch, the No. 2 official in the state Department of Education, as interim state superintendent while the search to find a permanent replacement continues.
Applications for the permanent position are supposed to open up today, and the board plans to accept applications through 4 p.m. March 14.
A timeline established by the state board includes interviewing finalists on April 23-24. Candidates can choose to have their interview in public or behind closed doors. The board then envisions voting May 13 to hire a new superintendent, who would start work sometime thereafter.