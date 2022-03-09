The West Virginia Board of Education has, again, officially weighed in against a proposed constitutional amendment that would give the Legislature final say over all state school board policies.
"Decisions affecting daily classroom life would be placed in the hands of a partisan Legislature that changes every two years and only meets for 60 days each year," the board's resolution states, referring to the length of the regular legislative session. The board passed the official statement Wednesday.
Unlike last year, the Legislature managed this session to pass the proposed amendment on to voters, whose consent is required to amend the constitution. The choice will appear on November's general election ballot.
The state school board's policies include what students are required to learn in social studies, science, English and math, plus teacher training requirements, student discipline rules, school building specifications, charter school regulations and many other issues.
Currently, the board does not have to submit its policies to lawmakers for their approval, amendment or rejection.
The school board is unelected — governors appoint its nine voting members to nine-year terms, and senators confirm or reject those appointments. No more than five may be from the same political party. Once confirmed, the board members cannot be removed by anyone over policy or political disagreements until their terms are up.
"To nobody’s surprise, a board of unelected appointees decided this morning to take a strong stand against being accountable to anybody for their actions," Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said in a response statement. "A robust system of checks and balances, and the ability to hold our public officials accountable are the hallmarks of a successful government for all citizens. The State Board of Education, which operates as an unelected fourth branch of government, does not share that view."
The board's resolution says "this amendment would give a large and ever-changing body the authority to alter the shape of our classrooms with each new election."
"Even more important than the quick turnaround needed in the consideration of waivers, the board has been able to ensure the stability of content standards — the essence of classroom learning — shielding them from shifting partisan politics," the statement says.
The state board, as a body, spoke out last year before lawmakers passed the proposal. It died in the Senate. This year, the board waited until after lawmakers passed it.
New member Paul Hardesty was the only "no" vote Wednesday. Members Tom Campbell and Jim Wilson were absent.
“If they vote with the Legislature, I think they're going to send a subtle message to us and the agency," Hardesty said. "If they vote this referendum down, they're also going to send another message: that they think education should be separate from the Legislature. That's not for me to determine. But that is a right that I think the voters should and will have, come November."
Since the Legislature already finished passing the proposed amendment back on March 3, voters will have that right in November.
On the general election ballot, this sweeping change in authority will be titled the “Education Accountability Amendment.” This will be the explanation voters will read on their ballots:
“The purpose of this amendment is to clarify that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education, are subject to legislative review, approval, amendments, or rejection.”
Asked about that ballot language, Department of Education General Counsel Heather Hutchens said “it is not a clarification. It is a change."
In practice, legislators routinely pass education laws and the board routinely bows, carrying out those laws through passing compliant policies. And the board does depend on the Legislature for its funding, and the funding for public education statewide.
But the board’s power ultimately comes from something higher than the Legislature: the constitution, and state Supreme Court precedent interpreting it.
The state board can, and sometimes does, overrule county boards of education, which also are beholden to the Legislature.
The Supreme Court’s rulings have even suggested state board policies could trump some education laws.
Board President Miller Hall had something to say to legislators if West Virginians do pass the amendment, giving lawmakers the final say over education policy.
"Good luck."