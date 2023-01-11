Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

One county school system received long awaited news during the latest meeting of the West Virginia Board of Education, while another received fresh guidance.

For the first time since November 2020, Lincoln County Schools is no longer operating under a state board-imposed state of Emergency, following a unanimous West Virginia Board of Education vote at the state capitol complex Wednesday morning.

