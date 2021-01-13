After several relatively large county school systems decided to keep their classrooms closed for more weeks amid the ongoing pandemic, the West Virginia Board of Education is ordering them to open.
The state school board voted Wednesday, with no members dissenting, to ban counties from having countywide "remote learning."
Remote learning is when a district doesn't offer any in-person instruction, and instead only teaches children online or through paper handouts.
The state board's vote allows parents who enrolled their children in online-only options, like the statewide "virtual" option or local county online-only programs, to keep their students in those programs.
But for parents who want their children back in school in person, counties will now have to offer at least two days of in-person learning for all students each week.
Earlier Wednesday, the Kanawha County board of education voted to stay remote until Feb. 8. But the Kanawha board's vote included the proviso that, if the state board said that wasn't allowed, Kanawha would go with "blended learning" until at least Feb. 8.
Kanawha's blended learning path sends separate groups of students, divided alphabetically by last name, on alternating in-person and online learning days. This reduces the number of students in a building simultaneously.
The Monongalia County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to stay on remote learning countywide through Feb. 12. That county school board's vote included no proviso for what the state board might do, so Monongalia, and other counties that might have voted similarly, will now have to decide whether to bow to the state board or buck it.
The state board did not decide on punishments for noncompliance Wednesday, but it ordered the state superintendent to monitor counties on the issue.
There are some exceptions to the state board's order, including one allowing high schools to be closed in counties that are red on the color-coded school reopening map.