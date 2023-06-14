Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Board of Education voted Wednesday to seize control of Upshur County Schools due to misuse of federal pandemic relief funding on a level the board president described as "criminal," and later announced the state schools superintendent would retire.

During a 9 a.m. meeting in Charleston, the state Department of Education’s Officer of Accountability Jeffrey Kelley provided the board with details from a Special Circumstances Review that uncovered misuse of federal funds totaling in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, with the number growing daily as the inquiry continues. In addition to federal funding, state and local funds likely also have been compromised.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

