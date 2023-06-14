The West Virginia Board of Education voted Wednesday to seize control of Upshur County Schools due to misuse of federal pandemic relief funding on a level the board president described as "criminal," and later announced the state schools superintendent would retire.
During a 9 a.m. meeting in Charleston, the state Department of Education’s Officer of Accountability Jeffrey Kelley provided the board with details from a Special Circumstances Review that uncovered misuse of federal funds totaling in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, with the number growing daily as the inquiry continues. In addition to federal funding, state and local funds likely also have been compromised.
“I think that there is a shared concern about the financial processes in place in Upshur County, at this moment, right now,” Kelley said in recommending immediate action by the board. “Our No. 1 concern right now is the status of the finance department and the culture that surrounded it.”
During Wednesday’s meeting, state Superintendent of Schools David Roach faced heavy questioning and even admonishment from Board President Paul Hardesty for his handling of the situation. Later in the day, the board announced on its website it will conduct a special meeting at 9 a.m. on June 23 in Capitol Building 6, Suite 600, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, to accept Roach’s retirement.
After an executive session, the board voted to assign Upshur County Schools a non-approval status, effective immediately, and declared a state of emergency in the school system. The board appointed retired Preston County superintendent Stephen Wotring as acting Upshur County superintendent.
The West Virginia State Police secured the county’s administrative offices Wednesday afternoon until state Department of Education officials could “get boots on the ground,” Hardesty said.
The school system’s financial issues were first discovered in December 2022, when the state Department of Education’s Office of Federal Programs conducted routine monitoring of the school system’s federal spending, Kelley said.
The school system received roughly $16 million over a period of three years.
The spending review was completed and the Department of Education conducted a final briefing with county officials during a telephone conference call Feb. 10.
One of the state board’s major concerns Wednesday was that Sara Lewis-Stankus was involved in that call. At the time of the call, Lewis-Stankus was the state deputy superintendent of schools. Before that, however, she was Upshur County Schools superintendent during the time period in which the alleged misuse of funds occurred.
Lewis-Stankus retired last month from the Department of Education.
Office of Federal Programs Director Laura Pauley said it was unusual for a deputy superintendent of schools to be involved in a federal funding review call.
“She actually joined the call as a deputy superintendent with the department. Normally it would just be for staff. She would not have been involved on that call,” Pauley said. “Personally, it kind of made it awkward for my staff, but our job is to do the monitoring and document the process.”
The results of the monitoring review were published on the Department of Education’s website in March.
On March 28, the Department of Education received a letter from concerned citizens in Upshur County requesting a full forensic audit of the county’s finances, specifically with regard to federal funding, Hardesty said.
In May, Roach notified the Department of Education’s office of accountability of his intent to conduct a Special Circumstances Review of the school system.
In his grilling of Roach, Hardesty said the superintendent was “radio silent” on the issue from March to May.
“My concern is we’ve known about this since March, with no action, no activity, no nothing — no correspondence with this board,” Hardesty said. “I find that troubling on numerous fronts.”
Hardesty questioned Lewis-Stankus’ involvement in the initial federal spending review.
“We cannot discount that the person at the epicenter of those findings was the deputy superintendent, the No. 2 person in this department, who was our employee,” Hardesty said. “And the question was asked, why was this not brought to the board until May?”
Prior to going into executive session, Hardesty also became frustrated with Roach over the lack of a solid action plan.
“Our process is that the state Board of Education gets a recommendation, not from Mr. Kelley, but from the state superintendent of schools. To the people of West Virginia, I’m embarrassed because of the way this is going on right now. This is something that should have been done prior to coming to a state Board of Education meeting,” Hardesty said.
Hardesty added, “I have never seen anything of this nature in my whole education career. This is bush league.”
In the Special Circumstances Review, Kelley said department officials examined finance records representing less than 1% of the school system’s financial transactions covering four fiscal years.
The department discovered more than $49,000 worth of non-compliant use of federal funds for a retreat at Stonewall Resort, and nearly $22,000 in inappropriate spending for food and drinks at a restaurant in Buckhannon.
The department’s inquiry also revealed a $1,400 staff retreat that included overnight accommodations at a local bed and breakfast located just six miles from the board office.
The school system also spent $38,000 for county school officials to attend the 2021 Model Schools Conference, Kelley said.
According to the review, in 2021, Upshur County Schools also purchased more than 1,000 family passes for the West Virginia State Wildlife Center in French Creek at a cost of more than $21,000, with some of the passes being used by school staff, as well as two county board of education members.
The school system also purchased more than 1,200 passes to the local pool, some of which were used by employees and board members, at a cost of $62,000.
The Special Circumstances Review also noted several instances of non-compliance in travel reimbursement, as well as a significant amount of federal funding being used to pay for out-of-calendar days for employees with contracts of up to 240 calendar days, as well as executive level employees with 261-day contracts.
“These were paid at rates substantially higher than the individuals’ normal daily rates,” Kelley said. “In the case of the three 261-day employees, they were already being paid under their normal contract to work those days and received an additional federal compensation totaling $75,000.”
Kelley said the team also found several instances when internal controls were overridden, including seven instances in which purchases with federal funds were not approved by the county’s federal program director.
The department's review of the county’s finances is continuing, Kelley said.
Kelley and Hardesty both confirmed that law enforcement officials have been made aware of the information the department has uncovered.
“I am a firm believer that there will be people who have to answer to federal and state authorities for criminal activity involved in this, based on what I see,” Hardesty said.
