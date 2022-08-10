The West Virginia Board of Education approved Wednesday transferring the state schools superintendent to instead lead the state Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
State Superintendent Clayton Burch requested the transfer in a letter to state school board members Friday. Burch's salary will drop from $230,000 annually to about $142,000.
The board members approved the transfer in a voice vote with no dissent after spending less than 30 minutes in a closed session. After the vote, they returned behind closed doors. They have yet to name Burch’s replacement.
“I appreciate the board considering the request,” Burch said. He said he now has homes both in Putnam County and in Hampshire County, where the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind is located.
“I had had conversations with the board president and I think that many of the board members have seen how much time and effort I’ve put at the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind,” he said.
“It’s one of those things when you feel you’re in the right place at the right time,” he said. He noted he led the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, during which classrooms were closed for long stretches.
“I think if I were ever going to make a move to try to assist that school, I think now is the best time,” he said.
His transfer request letter also referenced family reasons and being able to provide “supports.” He said “the board understands my personal reasons” and declined to elaborate.
He has estimated there will be 60-70 students in the upcoming school year at the institution, which is now one school despite the plural name. The school has a dormitory for students to stay there during the week.
“I’m also trying to build something there that is a support network for the entire deaf and blind community across the state,” he said, adding there are around 800-1,000 students across the state who are deaf, blind, vision impaired or hard of hearing.