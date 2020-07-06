Stonewall Jackson’s name will be removed from WV middle school with highest percent of Black students

The public middle school with West Virginia’s highest percentage of Black students will no longer be named after a Confederate general, the Kanawha County Board of Education decided Monday.
The vote was 5-0 in favor of removing the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle on Charleston’s West Side. A new name has not yet been selected.
The school, opened in 1940 as a high school, had borne Jackson’s name for 80 years.
Bishop Wayne Crozier, a Black pastor of a church on Charleston’s East End, was a lead organizer of the push to change the name.
He said he wanted a tangible victory from this historic national moment, in which protests against racism have swept the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. A now-former Minneapolis police officer has been charged with killing Floyd, and three others have been charged with aiding and abetting the killing.
As part of the backlash, protesters have been successfully pushing to remove Confederate monuments from public spaces and to rename buildings that honor Confederates.
The middle school, formerly a high school, was built on a former plantation and originally restricted to white people only.
But today, it’s 42% African American — the highest proportion among public middle schools in West Virginia, according to the state Department of Education.
According to Jackson biographer James I. Robertson Jr., Confederate Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson was born in Clarksburg in 1824, when it was still part of Virginia.
He rose from a rough childhood to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, fought in the Mexican-American War and taught at the Virginia Military Institute, according to Robertson.
Jackson joined the Confederacy after Virginia’s secession from the United States in 1861.
He became famous for his victories against the Union army in the Civil War, which saw hundreds of thousands of Americans killed and was fought largely by the Confederacy to preserve slavery.
“Jackson repeatedly sought permission to lead a force into northwest Virginia to save his home area from being kept in the Union by federal invaders,” Robertson wrote in an entry on Jackson in the West Virginia Encyclopedia, a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council.
Jackson died from friendly fire that resulted in pneumonia on May 10, 1863, about a month before West Virginia officially became a state after seceding from Virginia.
Jackson owned slaves himself.