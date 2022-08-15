The lawsuits alleging now-former Horace Mann Middle School employees beat and berated nonverbal special education students have been settled for $5 million.
American International Group Inc. paid this on behalf of the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management, according to an attorney representing that state agency. The agency insures the Kanawha County school system.
After the Gazette-Mail submitted an open records request to the Board of Risk and Insurance Management for the settlement amount, Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Carrie Webster ruled Friday the agency could reveal the total settlement amount. Other possible terms of the settlement remain under her seal, so it's unclear if anyone admitted fault.
The newspaper is awaiting comment from the Kanawha school system.
Last year, parents and guardians of four children sued the school district and three employees who worked in a single Horace Mann classroom: teacher Anthony Wilson and aides Walter Pannell and Lillian, or Lilliana, Branham.
Separate criminal cases regarding what allegedly occurred in that same classroom are ongoing against Branham and Wilson, in Kanawha magistrate court.
The criminal case against Pannell, 72, is done: Webster sentenced him to serve at least six months in jail after pleading guilty to four counts of misdemeanor battery against two children there.
James Lynch, 38, another employee in the classroom who wasn't a defendant in the lawsuits, will serve at least a year after pleading guilty to two counts of misdemeanor battery against one child. Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced him.
The first two civil lawsuits alleged, among other things, that the employees refused to take two children to the restroom for long periods of time, forcing one of them to urinate on himself. Then, they “physically and verbally abused him.”
The lawsuits accused the employees of striking both children in the face “numerous times,” hitting them elsewhere and “screaming and shouting” in their faces “numerous times.”
The second two lawsuits, filed by parents of two more children, alleged the workers threatened, and carried out, physical and emotional abuse to keep the students in a beanbag or chair.
These civil and criminal cases have been buttressed by one or more cameras allegedly capturing these incidents. This was made possible by a 2019 state law requiring video cameras in special education classrooms.
“Review of the video footage revealed dozens of instances of physical and verbal abuse by Defendants Pannell, Branham and Wilson upon [the students] and other special needs children,” the second two lawsuits said. “In addition, Defendants are observed mocking, taunting and ridiculing [the students] and the other special needs students as a result of their disabilities.”
Charleston-based attorneys Ben Salango and Michael Cary represented the students and their parents and guardians.
“My clients are pleased that we were able to amicably resolve the civil case, and they will follow closely the remaining criminal cases," said Salango, who is also a Kanawha County commissioner.
Webster's document seal prevents knowing about any limitations on the use of the $5 million total settlement. Salango said generally “in civil settlements involving injuries to children with disabilities, the settlement proceeds are generally placed in a special needs trust for the benefit of the children. The funds can be accessed for future medical or psychological treatment, education and other expenses of the children.”
In her order allowing only the total settlement amount to be made public, Webster cited past precedent and wrote that "the public has a right to know about settlements involving public entities and employees. However, settlements involving a minor child are particularly sensitive, and in accordance with applicable law, are generally sealed to protect their privacy."