Pannell image for settlement story

Walter Pannell, a former Horace Mann Middle School aide, was sentenced last month to a year in jail for the battery of two special needs children at the school. 

 LORI KERSEY | Gazette-Mail

The lawsuits alleging now-former Horace Mann Middle School employees beat and berated nonverbal special education students have been settled for $5 million.

American International Group Inc. paid this on behalf of the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management, according to an attorney representing that state agency. The agency insures the Kanawha County school system.

