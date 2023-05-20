With her proven spelling and vocabulary prowess, soon-to-be Scripps National Spelling Bee competitor Madeline Feinstein is putting the Einstein in her surname.
Following a dominant stretch of winning her local spelling bee, Feinstein broke through this year to win the Charleston Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee and punched her ticket to the national competition at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C.
On May 30, the Summersville Middle seventh-grader will make her Scripps and national TV debut via Ion at 8 a.m., but Feinstein's approach is to not let any of that faze her.
"When I get there I'm going to try not to be nervous, and slow down and think and not go too fast," said Feinstein.
The young wordsmith is also taking a few confidence cues from her favorite historical figure, Amelia Earhart, who was the first female pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic. Once in D.C., Feinstein's first goal is to make it through the first round in a competition of 231 challengers.
"I like how people told her she couldn't do something and she flew across the ocean and proved them wrong," Feinstein said.
Like her classmates, Feinstein has attended her whole middle school career in trailer classrooms standing in for the flood-damaged Summersville Middle School. Recently, her peers poured out of those classrooms in a boisterous ceremony to show their support.
"I was so appreciative of the entire school standing out there and cheering her on," said her mother, Jennifer Feinstein. "What a great memory just to see everybody out there. It was every teacher, every student, every administrator. I was just so happy.''
But not having a true school building is not the only way Feinstein is not your typical spelling bee winner.
While she excels academically, her focus goes far beyond her studies as she also plays both soccer and guitar, crochets and holds a green belt in karate.
"I just like to do a variety of stuff," Feinstein said. "I don't like to just do the same thing a lot."
In the weeks since the regional competition, the spectacular speller has been finding time to work in two-and-a-half hour study sessions using various apps, studying Latin and root words and working with her parents to practice for the looming challenge.
"It's really cool to be part of it. I've always wanted to do it. I'd seen it on TV and heard about the winners and really wanted to be a part of it," Feinstein said. "I'm a little nervous, but it will be cool to be on TV."
Come what may, mom and dad will still be her biggest cheerleaders.
"I have watched her work so hard and I've watched her just be very focused and extremely motivated," said Jennifer Feinstein. "It's a complete joy for me to see how driven she is to want to succeed."
