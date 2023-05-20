Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Madeline Feinstein

Summersville Middle School seventh grader Madeline Feinstein is headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

 Jennifer Feinstein | Courtesy photo

With her proven spelling and vocabulary prowess, soon-to-be Scripps National Spelling Bee competitor Madeline Feinstein is putting the Einstein in her surname.

Following a dominant stretch of winning her local spelling bee, Feinstein broke through this year to win the Charleston Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee and punched her ticket to the national competition at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C.

