Teacher who allegedly brought gun to Richwood school resigns

The Cherry River Elementary teacher who allegedly brought a loaded handgun onto that Richwood school’s property has resigned.
Shana Knight resigned from her teacher and after-school math tutor positions on Sept. 11, according to Monday's Nicholas County Board of Education meeting agenda.
Nicholas schools Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick said the school board unanimously accepted the resignation Monday night. Burge-Tetrick said those were the only two positions Knight held in the county public school system.
The superintendent said the school system didn't ask Knight to resign.
Earlier this month, a Nicholas County sheriff’s deputy charged Knight with possessing a deadly weapon on the premises of an educational facility.
The gun was a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver, according to a criminal complaint filed in Nicholas Magistrate Court.
A news release from the sheriff's department said Cpl. J. Hall made the arrest after investigating on Aug. 27 a complaint about a teacher bringing a pistol onto school property.
The release and complaint didn’t specify where exactly the gun was on the property, or why Knight may have allegedly had it.
If convicted of the felony charge, she faces two to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $5,000, or both a fine and imprisonment.
John Carr, Knight's Charleston-based attorney, said he and Knight have no comment.