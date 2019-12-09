The Kanawha school board is paying $20M to prepare the new Hoover site. FEMA and the state will foot the bill.

The Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to pay Lewis County-based Doss Enterprises $19.7 million to prepare the new Herbert Hoover High school site for construction.
The property that’ll be home to the new Hoover is about 240 acres. It’s across Frame Road from a state Division of Highways location, between the Elkview exit of Interstate 79 and U.S. 119.
The school system demolished Hoover’s former building after it was damaged in the June 2016 flood.
In the 2016-17 school year, Hoover students attended classes in the Elkview Middle building, going in the afternoons while middle schoolers took the morning shift.
Since fall of 2017, the high schoolers have been in a series of trailer classrooms on stilts, built right next to Elkview Middle.
Late last month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that it had approved providing roughly $52 million to rebuild the school.
The FEMA funding represents three-quarters of the estimated $70 million total cost of construction. If that funding level holds, the state will have to provide the remaining $18 million.
But Mike Todorovich, director of the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, wrote that once FEMA similarly commits funds to the school rebuilding and consolidation plan in Nicholas County, the state will surpass a damage threshold allowing for 90 percent federal funding.
So, FEMA could end up providing $63 million for Hoover, while the state could only be on the hook for $7 million.