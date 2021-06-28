West Virginia's transgender students have the right to use the restroom matching their gender identity.
They have had that right, at least since the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a transgender student's favor in August. But that precedent was locked in Monday, when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of that decision.
The victorious transgender student, Gavin Grimm, was actually a Virginia student. He sued the Gloucester County School Board in 2015 for barring him from using the boys restroom at his high school. He has since graduated.
But West Virginia is part of the Fourth Circuit, so the ruling in Grimm's favor set precedent for this state. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey failed in earlier attempts to overturn the precedent.
"The West Virginia Department of Education is bound by the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals' decision and will continue to ensure counties are operating within the rule of law," department spokeswoman Christy Day wrote in an email. "This ruling was shared with counties previously, and since there is no change, additional guidance is not required."
The West Virginia Board of Education, which oversees the department, never passed a policy requiring that county school systems provide transgender students access to restrooms matching their gender identity. The state school board is comprised of gubernatorial appointees confirmed by the state Senate.
The Legislature also never passed a law providing this right.
The decision was left up to the county school systems, led by elected boards of education.
In 2018, a Harrison County assistant principal confronted a transgender boy for using the boys restroom at Liberty High, leading to still-ongoing litigation.
The national American Civil Liberties Union represented Grimm in his case.
In an emailed statement Monday, ACLU of West Virginia Legal Director Loree Stark wrote that "It is beyond clear: the law requires that trans students be allowed to use the bathroom corresponding with their gender. Every school system in West Virginia should take note of this ruling.”
Fairness West Virginia Executive Director Andrew Schneider said in an email that, "by refusing to take up a challenge to this decision, the Supreme Court has finally put the matter to rest."
"This is a great day for transgender students across West Virginia, and we look forward to ensuring all students are treated with dignity and respect in their schools," Schneider said.
Grimm's school had offered him a single-stall restroom but barred him from the boys' restroom. The Fourth Circuit's ruling in Grimm's favor rejected that as an acceptable compromise.
"The stigma of being forced to use a separate restroom is likewise sufficient to constitute harm under Title IX, as it 'invite[s] more scrutiny and attention' from other students, 'very publicly brand[ing] all transgender students with a scarlet ‘T,’" Judge Henry Floyd wrote on behalf of the Fourth Circuit, quoting other cases.
"Grimm was treated worse than students with whom he was similarly situated because he alone could not use the restroom corresponding with his gender," Floyd wrote. "Unlike the other boys, he had to use either the girls restroom or a single-stall option. In that sense, he was treated worse than similarly situated students."
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito wanted to take up the Virginia school board's appeal of that decision, but they were overruled.
The American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Psychiatric Association and others support giving transgender people access to bathrooms that match their gender identity.
About half of transgender teen boys have attempted suicide at least once, according to a 2018 study in the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
In his conclusion for the Fourth Circuit, Floyd wrote, "the proudest moments of the federal judiciary have been when we affirm the burgeoning values of our bright youth, rather than preserve the prejudices of the past."
"How shallow a promise of equal protection that would not protect Grimm from the fantastical fears and unfounded prejudices of his adult community," Floyd wrote. "It is time to move forward."