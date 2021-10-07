West Virginia University’s historic homecoming celebrations came to an end Saturday with the crowning of Raimah Hossain and Kylie Parker as "homecoming royalty" during the Mountaineers’ game against Texas Tech. It was the university’s first time naming two people to homecoming royalty instead of naming a king and queen.
Hossain, a senior studying biomedical engineering, was sponsored by Camp Kesem, a national organization with a WVU chapter that provides support to children whose parents are battling cancer or have lost parents to cancer. Hossain incorporated her Bangladeshi culture in her campaign for homecoming royalty by wearing a salwar kameez.
“During the parade specifically, it was cool because a bunch of little girls -- specifically girls of color -- were like, ‘Oh my god you look so pretty,’” Hossain said. “That meant a lot, because I didn’t necessarily hear that growing up.”
Parker is a senior studying exercise physiology. She was sponsored by Chi Omega, where she serves as the sorority's president. During the three days of campaigning, members of the sorority were stationed on all three campuses handing out treats like soda and candy, snow cones and hot dogs.
The university's switch to crowning homecoming royalty instead of a king and queen was an effort to be more gender inclusive. The change came as a result of students asking for a process that was open to everyone.
“As an administration, we wanted to work with [students] to incorporate, you know, some new approaches and some new ideas, and so this is kind of what we came up with,” director of student engagement and leadership Dr. Thanh Le said.
As with most changes to traditions, there was some backlash, but both royals said they mostly felt support from their peers and family.
“I don’t think tradition should stay the same if it’s not going to be better,” Parker said. “Traditions are great but sometimes breaking them can make them better and even stronger.”
