University of Charleston President Marty Roth will not become Winthrop University's president.
On Friday, the Winthrop Board of Trustees instead unanimously chose Edward Serna, according to a news release from the Rock Hill, South Carolina public college.
Serna got his bachelor's degree from Winthrop and is currently president of the University of Maine-Farmington.
Roth applied for the job in November, saying in his cover letter that it was "a university where I envision finishing my career.” Earlier this month, Winthrop revealed Roth as one of three finalists out of more than 150 applicants.
In Friday's release, Winthrop board Chairman Glenn McCall said "we knew we wanted an academic leader with previous experience as a public university president and a proven record of leading change during challenging times.”
Roth has never led a public university. He didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
“Dr. Serna is well positioned to undertake the presidency at a critical time in Winthrop’s history," McCall said in the release. "His commitment to strategic planning, data-informed choices and partnerships aligns with the board’s expectations for Winthrop’s future as the top choice for well-qualified students seeking higher education opportunities that will enrich their lives and prepare them to meet the needs and challenges of the contemporary world.”
Roth's current contract with the University of Charleston runs through June 2025.