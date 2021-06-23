The University of Charleston will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester — something that West Virginia's public colleges and universities aren't mandating.
The Gazette-Mail is awaiting word on whether any other West Virginia private colleges, like UC, are going to mandate the vaccine.
"Most of them are still contemplating what they're going to do,” Ben Beakes said about the seven other colleges in West Virginia Independent Colleges and Universities. Beakes is executive director of that group of nonprofit private colleges.
In other states, colleges differ on whether they're requiring it or not.
The vaccines have proven to be safe and overwhelmingly effective, but opposition to requiring them continues nationwide. Last week, Arizona's Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order banning public colleges there from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or masks for those without vaccinations, The Arizona Republic reported.
In a Wednesday news release announcing the requirement, UC said students who can't get vaccinated before they return to campus will have access to free clinics. UC said it will also consider medical exemptions.
Unlike students, UC staff "are being strongly encouraged," but not required, to be vaccinated. UC spokesman Dave Traube said the university didn't feel it was the correct move "from a legal standpoint" to require it for all employees.
Traube also noted that students live on campus and "to be a student at a university in-person, you have to interact so much." He said students who still don't want to get the vaccine can get a tuition refund or can see if an online UC program is right for them.
"Those who do not must wear face masks or coverings inside all campus buildings, participate in return to campus and weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing, and be quarantined after close contact with someone known to have COVID-19," the university said.
The university, with campuses in Charleston and Beckley, simultaneously announced that it plans to lift student mask mandates and return to "full on-campus learning and social activities."
West Virginia University made a similar announcement last week, but it won't be requiring vaccination.
“We have two main campus goals at UC — ensuring the health and safety of all of our students, faculty and staff, and enabling students to achieve their personal and professional goals,” UC President Marty Roth said in the release.
“Having a vaccinated community allows us to achieve both of these goals while providing students with the most open and least restricted campus environment possible," Roth said.
UC Dean of Students Virginia Moore said in the release that "with health and safety as a top priority, we’re looking forward to offering many of the in-person activities that our students traditionally enjoy and missed last year, like Homecoming and Family Weekend, while still offering virtual experiences to maximize relationship-building opportunities.”