West Virginia's two major school worker unions are jointly advocating for pay increases, incentives to lure new teachers to the state, additional mental health support for students and teachers, and more effective disciplinary support from administrators.
In November, the West Virginia Education Association and American Federation of Teachers' West Virginia chapter held forums across the state to survey, discuss and seek solutions in response to 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results that showed significant academic declines from 2019 among a representative sample of public school fourth and eighth graders.
Respondents including teachers, parents, students and legislators most commonly said the three biggest issues facing education were a lack of certified educators (66%), student discipline (37%) and mental health support (25%).
Approximately two-thirds of respondents said increased educator pay was needed to address those challenges. Both organizations proposed further pay increases and the creation of incentive programs to encourage young people to pursue careers in teaching.
West Virginia teachers received 5% pay increases in 2018, 2019 and 2022. According to the National Education Association, West Virginia's starting salaries for teachers are still in the bottom 12 nationally.
According to WVEA President Dale Lee, teacher vacancies increased from 728 in 2018 to 1,500 in 2023 despite the pay increases.
"If that trend continues, where are we going to be five years from now?" Lee said during a Wednesday news conference. "One of the biggest factors for retention is competitive salary. When you can make $5,000 to $20,000 more ... that's an issue and we have to address that."
House Bill 2828, which recently moved through the House Education Committee, would bump starting teacher salaries up to $44,000 from around $39,000 at a cost of $171 million. Lee called the bill a great start.
Lee and AFT West Virginia President Fred Albert also spoke before the Senate Education Committee on Thursday.
Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, a former teacher, became emotional as he recalled a text he received from a former student.
"She said, 'I just want to you know I now have three classes because we can't get subs. If this keeps up, I'm going to have to quit,'" Stover said, tearing up.
"We hear it all the time," Albert said.
Also of concern to the unions is the declining number of students studying to become educators.
"We have to provide incentives for our students to go into education, maybe something as simple as tuition waivers," Lee said. "If you're going to teach in West Virginia in a critical needs area, we'll give you tuition waivers or maybe even forgive some student loans."
A follow-up online public survey found that 75% of respondents believed student behavior was the area of support they would find most useful to helping students succeed.
Both leaders called for avenues to remove disruptive students from classrooms in order to receive one-on-one behavioral and academic instruction while still in school; increased administrative attention to teacher discipline referrals; and more uniform disciplinary action.
"Our education employees are exhausted by discipline issues," Lee said. "We heard stories about students hitting teachers and aides, we heard about [students] tearing up classrooms and everything else. And those are not anecdotal, they came straight from our educators, and in some instances, our parents and our students, themselves."
Lee said student performance and discipline at school are often influenced by hardships the children may be experiencing at home.
"We neither have the staff, the resources nor the facilities to adequately help these students deal with their traumatic emotional and mental health needs," Lee told the Senate Education committee Thursday.
"It amazes me that we don't have a counselor in every school, and therapists, we need to look at having a therapist in every school," he added.
More generally, both organizations praised the Communities in Schools program actively connecting 91,000 students with their communities in 38 counties.
They also advocated for reducing the number of state mandates and extra duties placed on teachers.
"We have to rely on expertise. Let's stop passing bills that want to mandate how our teachers have to teach, what they have to teach, when they have to teach, and how long they have to teach it," Lee said. "Our educators know that."
"Students and class groups are different and there does need to be some leeway there," Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, said. "I don't think you can dictate that from an office far away."