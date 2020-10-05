West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has repeatedly weakened the precautions in his color-coded school reopening map, allowing counties to reopen classrooms that, before his watering down, wouldn’t have been allowed to.
And, aside from $50 million, Justice hasn’t given public schools any more of the more than $1 billion in coronavirus relief funds that Congress gave him to distribute.
On Monday, the West Virginia Education Association union asked a judge to force the governor to “strictly follow” the Harvard Global Health Institute map to determine which counties can reopen classrooms.
The lawsuit says Justice “or people working on his behalf, are still manipulating the results to the detriment of the health of West Virginia students and public school employees.”
West Virginia’s map initially drew inspiration from the institute’s map, but from the outset the state’s precautions were weaker than what the institute suggested, and they have become weaker still.
That institute’s map consistently labels counties with more serious colors — yellow, orange and red — than the state’s map.
The temporary restraining order and injunction the school workers union requested would also force the governor to provide more of the federal relief funds, from the CARES Act, to increase school safety.
Also, the restraining order and injunction would force the state to count only once the test results of those who get tested more than once in two weeks but haven’t had “additional exposure since their first test,” as the suit puts it.
Originally, both the institute’s map and West Virginia’s assigned colors based on the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.
But Justice, in another departure from the institute’s suggestions, has allowed counties in orange or red to reopen classrooms and have athletics games if they get their proportion of positive cases among total tests administered to below 5%.
This has allegedly led some people who want schools to reopen or sports to resume to test themselves repeatedly to drive down the percentage.
Dale Lee, president of the union, said “the final straw was using the 5% positive rate instead of the other metrics and then watching people manipulate the numbers.”
Finally, the restraining order and injunction would force the governor’s panel that makes the ultimate decision on what colors counties are to open its meetings to the public.
The court filing requesting all this was nine pages long and, other than briefly referencing the open meetings act, doesn’t cite legal justifications for its other requests. It has several spelling and grammatical errors.
The union announced its intent to file the injunction back on Sept. 29.
Andrew Katz, attorney for the union, said through a spokesperson that “this is simply a notice of pleadings this is we’ve notified the court that we’re seeking an injunction, here’s the factual things that we are stating and the legal argument will come once the judge sets up a briefing schedule for a docket day.”