The University of Charleston has received $1.9 million to develop an innovation hub in downtown Charleston to support small businesses and local entrepreneurs in the Kanawha Valley.
Located at the corner of Capitol and Lee streets, the UC Downtown Innovation Hub will provide assets to existing businesses looking to grow in the Charleston community, including coaching, advising, employee training and a business accelerator, according to a news release from the university.
“Our goal is to help small businesses to scale up and grow,” said University of Charleston President Martin Roth. “Ultimately, we want them to be successful here in Charleston, and throughout the Kanawha Valley be able to increase their sales, enable them to hire more employees, locate in premier places within the Valley and overall help them drive economic development here at the Charleston area.”
Through a business co-working space, the hub will also remove barriers for entrepreneurs by offering high-speed internet and a meeting space to those without access to those resources.
“We’ll be looking to identify businesses that really have great potential to grow but aren’t realizing that full potential, so whether or not they come to us or we are referred to them, however it works, we want to put together the strongest cohorts of small businesses so that they can take advantage of our services together,” said Roth.
Additionally, the university aims to connect its students with the community by providing them a space to apply what they’ve learned in their courses and collaborate with small businesses to develop a better understanding of what it’s like to be an entrepreneur.
“It’ll give the students a really bird’s-eye view of what it’s like to be a small business owner and what are the things that a small business needs to be able to do in order to be very successful. We think it’s going to be a great learning opportunity for our students,” Roth said, adding that he hopes students feel inspired to pursue their business goals in the Kanawha Valley.
"The response has been overwhelmingly positive because there’s so many of us that have the same ambitions and goals to make the city of Charleston, the Kanawha Valley, a kind of thriving place for businesses and people to work, live and recreate."
The bulk of the funding for the Downtown Innovation Hub -- $1,590,123 -- was secured through a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant award under the Assistance to Coal Communities initiative, which aims to support communities affected by the declining use of coal. The competitive grants are intended to grow economic opportunities, create and retain jobs and generate private and capital investment.
The remaining money comes from matching funds of $247,531 and $150,000 to the university by the City of Charleston and the Benedum Foundation, respectively, as required by the EDA grant award.
The total funding should be used over a three-year period with the goal of the hub opening in early 2023.