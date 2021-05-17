The University of Charleston Board of Trustees recently extended the contract of university President Martin Roth, the private school announced Monday in a news release.
Roth, who became president in July 2018, is now set to serve through June 2025, the school said.
"We recognized Marty as a leader who would build upon our past success, lead us in new and creative directions and move UC successfully into the next chapter," board President Pat Graney said in the release. "His leadership during this pandemic has been outstanding, and we couldn't be happier that we will have Marty and Lynn [Roth] in Charleston for the foreseeable future."
“I am fortunate and honored to serve as the University of Charleston’s president and appreciate the Board of Trustees’ support and confidence,” Roth said in the release. “We have an exceptional board, outstanding faculty, dedicated staff, a supportive surrounding community and inspiring students to work with every day. Together we live our values of student focus, high quality and integrity and fulfill our mission to educate each student for a life of productive work, enlightened living, and community involvement."
According to the latest Form 990 IRS document available online for the university, Roth's base compensation was about $147,500, plus $33,900 in other benefits, including retirement, when he first came to the school. It wasn't immediately clear how much the contract extension will provide him.
Roth was previously dean of the business school at Connecticut’s University of Hartford. He replaced Ed Welch, who led the school for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2018.