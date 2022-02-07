Marty Roth, president of the University of Charleston since 2018, is one of three finalists for the same position at Winthrop University, the school announced Friday.
Roth submitted his application to the Rock Hill, South Carolina, university in November. He began it with: "I am writing to express my sincere and enthusiastic interest in the Winthrop University presidency. Winthrop is a university where I envision finishing my career."
Roth was one of over 150 applicants for the position, according to a Winthrop news release. He did not respond to requests for comment.
If successful, Roth will go from leading a roughly 3,000-student private school to a 5,600-student public school. That's according to the most recent enrollment data from the U.S. Education Department, from fall 2020.
Winthrop stated in its news release the chosen applicant will start work July 1. Roth leaving UC after four years would be a much shorter tenure than the last president: Ed Welch served nearly three decades.
Roth's contract at UC had been set to expire in June of last year, but the university's Board of Trustees extended it through June 2025.
The board also doubled his total compensation. According to the latest Form 990 IRS document available online for the university, Roth’s base compensation is about $321,600, plus $52,400 in other benefits, including retirement.
Winthrop's release said Roth and the other finalists will visit the campus this week for interviews and other activities with various groups. Julie Fowler, Winthrop's presidential search committee chairwoman, said in the announcement the governing board will choose within two weeks.
The other two contenders are Georgia Southwestern State University President Neal Weaver and University of Maine-Farmington President Edward Serna.
In his application cover letter, Roth wrote of the University of Charleston that "I am fortunate to have an exceptional board, outstanding faculty, dedicated staff, a supportive surrounding community, and inspiring students to work with every day. We have many successes to celebrate and ambitious plans underway.
"I share this to convey that I am not looking to leave the University of Charleston. Rather, let me explain why I am interested in the Winthrop presidency, then describe how my experiences and accomplishments align with the leadership agenda, priorities, and desired qualifications presented in the presidential profile."
Among other things, Roth wrote that "Winthrop offers things Charleston does not, including a stronger regional and national reputation, a more robust program portfolio, and a location with more favorable demographic and economic conditions."
Roth worked for the University of South Carolina from 1997-2013, according to his resume. He included in his cover letter that "more personally the opportunity to return to South Carolina, where we have many family and friends, is exciting to my wife Lynn and me. Leading Winthrop will be the culmination of my higher education career."