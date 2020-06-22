University of Charleston's plan for in-person classes includes masks, testing

The University of Charleston will bring students and employees back to campus for in-person classes to restart Aug. 24, the private school announced Monday.
“Face masks/coverings must be worn at all times by employees and students in all campus buildings with the exception of individual offices and dormitory rooms,” the university says in its return plan.
All students living in the dorms must also be tested for COVID-19, and there will be daily temperature checks for all students and employees, the plan says.
You can read the plan at ucwv.edu/coronavirus- information