top story

University of Charleston's plan for in-person classes includes masks, testing

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


The University of Charleston will bring students and employees back to campus for in-person classes to restart Aug. 24, the private school announced Monday.

“Face masks/coverings must be worn at all times by employees and students in all campus buildings with the exception of individual offices and dormitory rooms,” the university says in its return plan.

All students living in the dorms must also be tested for COVID-19, and there will be daily temperature checks for all students and employees, the plan says.

You can read the plan at ucwv.edu/coronavirus- information

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, June 22, 2020

Bennett, Lynda - 11 a.m., Concord Baptist Church Cemetery, Couch.

Buckley, Kathy - 1 p.m., Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

Edens, Leon - 1 p.m., Edens Cemetery, Sissonville.

Hunt, Cheryl - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Jarrell, Irene - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Lewis, Donald - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Martin, Robert - 11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.

Murray, Dale - 1:30 p.m., Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth.

Raines Jr., Lawrence - 12:15 p.m., procession to depart Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.