Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Amid a symphony of construction noise Wednesday, there was a chorus of excited conversation echoing through the corridors of the nearly completed Herbert Hoover High School, in Elkview.

As crews continued work to finish the school in time for the start of the next school year, Gregory Martin of Williamson-Shriver Architects led a tour of the facility for Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams, Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers and members of the county Board of Education.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you