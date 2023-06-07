Amid a symphony of construction noise Wednesday, there was a chorus of excited conversation echoing through the corridors of the nearly completed Herbert Hoover High School, in Elkview.
As crews continued work to finish the school in time for the start of the next school year, Gregory Martin of Williamson-Shriver Architects led a tour of the facility for Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams, Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers and members of the county Board of Education.
Standing in the front office of the new school, Williams recalled the feeling in the community in the aftermath of the June 2016 flood that destroyed the original school, which was located in Clendenin.
“I’d never been in a war zone, but that’s what I thought of,” Williams said.
At the time, it would have been hard to imagine that, seven years later, Brad Paisley would be helping to celebrate the opening of a new high school by performing during a football game. But that’s happening Aug. 19, during a game against Paisley’s alma mater, John Marshall.
It would have been harder still to imagine all this would be happening in a facility that rivals any other in the state, he said.
“It’s incredible,” Williams said. “I can’t wait for the kids to get in here. I can’t wait for the community to see it. They have been so patient.”
The new school is surrounded by a circular valley, on a site that required 2.3 million cubic yards of dirt to level off. The current ground level is 140 feet higher than before work began.
Coming up the driveway from U.S. 119, the athletic facility sits to the left, with new tennis courts, a football stadium, a practice field, baseball and softball fields, and 21,000-square-feet of related athletic buildings.
To the right, the main academic building is designed to look like a small college and boasts more than 186,000 square feet of space. The building has geothermal heating and cooling, with 296 wells nearby, each 450 feet deep.
There is a two-level media center with natural lighting from floor-to-ceiling windows on both levels. It will feature a library setting and rooms with individual workstations, Martin said.
The academic wing has 28 traditional classrooms, each with 750 square feet of space, along with several larger support classrooms.
There are six 1,200-square-foot science classrooms, each with six large student tables and a demonstration table for the teacher, Martin said. The rooms are lined with wooden cabinets and casework, and each has a fume hood.
The six science classrooms share three large storage and preparation rooms. The rooms are arranged in pairs so that each pair shares a storage room.
The fine arts wing has a 372-seat auditorium that features additional ADA-compliant seating, a green room and a sound booth. There is a band room with individual practice rooms and two art classrooms, as well as a pottery room with separate spaces for pottery wheels and a kiln, Martin said.
The vocational wing has a 2,436-square-foot teaching room with an elevated stage that can hold up to 90 students. Herbert Hoover Principal Mike Kelley said this will be a perfect space for students from multiple disciplines to gather to hear presentations.
“The idea is when we bring someone in from business or industry, like Mayor Summers, we can put her up on stage and have room for 90 kids,” Kelley said.
The vocational wing also has a machine shop and adjacent woodshop, with a separate sanding and finishing room.
“We have a lumber mill coming, so we can mill our own wood,” Kelley said.
These state-of-the-art facilities will be needed, since the school’s career and technical education program is one of the busiest around, Kelley said.
Career and technical education students from Hoover have built a desk for the state Board of Education and have redone six courtrooms for the West Virginia Intermediate Appellate Court, Kelley said. They’ve also built and installed furniture for the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and the School Building Authority.
“We also have projects ahead of us for the state Legislature,” Kelley said.
The vocational facilities at the new school will allow the students to expand their reach even further, Kelley said.
The school’s common area will feature a school store, where Hoover merchandise and items made by career and technical education students can be sold. The area also will feature four 84-inch televisions. Kelley said this will allow events from around the school to be broadcast to students.
The school has a main gymnasium with a 94-foot basketball court, a digital video board and seating for over 1,000 people. The gym also has a full press box and video room overlooking the court.
There is an adjacent auxiliary gym that has a second 94-foot basketball court. There’s also a 5,000-square-foot fitness/weight room and a wrestling room that has an adjacent athletic trainers’ room, which will feature a whirlpool, ice baths, and taping stations.
The indoor athletic wing also has four locker rooms and, Kelley noted, a large office for the school’s athletic director. There is also a large wall in an adjacent hallway for trophy cases, which will be divided by decade.
The interior of the school is bright, with wide hallways and modern architecture. There’s also a large interior courtyard that will provide students with a place to be outside, but still be protected within the confines of the school walls.
The Huskies’ colors -- scarlet and royal blue -- are everywhere, from the sound-proofing panels in the main gym to the accent walls in the hallways and classrooms. The school’s “Double H” logo is everywhere, too, from the center of the main gym floor to the diamond centerpieces along the auditorium railing.
After touring the facility, Summers said the “Elk River kids,” who have spent the past several years going to school in trailers and temporary metal structures, finally have something to call their own.
“I just can’t believe it,” she said. “It’s so sophisticated. It’s just so fresh and nice.”
